It’s the end of an era. Unless something drastic happens, the Oakland Athletics are set to move to Las Vegas (despite some hiccups). It’s a move that many saw coming, but it still is a gut punch to the faithful fans. A couple of former Athletics teammates, first baseman Matt Olson and catcher Sean Murphy, commented on the impending move by the As, per the New York Post.

“You hear something new every six months that’s a breaking news thing, then everything stays the same. So I think you are not going to put much weight on whatever’s being said,” Matt Olson said. “It was always a good fan base. You feel bad for the (Athletics) fans if it is going to be the case.”

“I feel for the fans. I know how diehard they are,” said Sean Murphy, a longtime Athletics player now starring for Atlanta. “I’m not attuned to all the politics there. But at the end of the day I feel for all those people.”

Olson and Murphy were both stars for the Athletics, forming one of the best units in the league. Despite a historically low payroll, the Oakland teams of old always managed to compete. Over the last two years, though, the front office tore down this roster. Matt Olson was one of the first ones to go, being traded to the Atlanta Braves during the exodus of As players in 2022.

Sean Murphy was one of the few hold-overs of the Athletics in the 2022 season. However, even he was not safe: he was traded to the Braves for another set of prospects.

Despite an earlier announcement that the team would be leaving Oakland, the terms surrounding their move to Las Vegas are unclear. Will the ownership be forced to return to California despite their controversial announcement.