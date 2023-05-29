Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Oakland Athletics are off to a brutal 10-45 start as they are on the verge of making unfortunate MLB history. They are also officially moving to Las Vegas in the future, and things just aren’t going well for this ball club. Now, the A’s are releasing former All-Star Jesus Aguilar, per Daniel Alvarez-Montes of El Extrabase.

‘The Oakland #Athletics are designating 1B/DH Jesús Aguilar for assignment, sources tell @ElExtrabase.’

The veteran slugger is now headed for the open market after a tough start to the season. Aguilar has played in 36 games for the A’s, hitting just .221 with five home runs and nine RBI. Nonetheless, Aguilar should have no problem finding a spot on another MLB roster, at least as a bench guy. The question now becomes which team, if any, decides to take a chance on the former All-Star.

The A’s haven’t won a game in nearly two weeks, and it got so bad that the Houston Astros Twitter account trolled them during Sunday’s game in a now-deleted post. The fans haven’t been coming out, and the team just hasn’t been able to win games, although the proposed Las Vegas stadium sure has a lot of eyeballs on it already.

With Aguilar now out of town, Ryan Noda should be the everyday guy at first base with some other guys slotting in at designated hitter. Aguilar can still provide some boost at the plate, and he hit 16 home runs in 2022 with the Baltimore Orioles and Miami Marlins before he came to Oakland in the offseason.