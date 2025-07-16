During the Home Run Derby, Athletics DH Brent Rooker was eliminated, much to the chagrin of the fans who looked on.

Not only that, but he missed the mark by 0.08 feet.

However, he redeemed himself with a home run in the top of the 7th inning. Thus, engineering an AL comeback after being down 6-3 to the NL.

Brent Rooker gets 2 on the board for the AL 👏pic.twitter.com/CNBXQjHtNR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

From there, the AL came back to tie the game at six with a four run 7th inning. Ultimately, the game ended in a 6-6 tie.

Rooker is batting .279 with 20 home runs and 54 RBIs. In addition, he has 106 hits to his name. This was his second All-Star appearance, the first being in 2023.

He's also the first player since Alex Bregman in 2018 to participate in the Derby and hit a home run in the All-Star game.

The Athletics are in last place in the American League West with a 41-57 record.

This is three years before they make their official transition from Oakland to Las Vegas. Interestingly enough, Rooker came out of the All-Star not only with on the upswing from the Derby, but solidified a place in franchise history.

Brent Rooker is the first Athletics player to hit All-Star homer since 1988

Rooker follows in the footsteps Athletics legend Terry Steinbach. In 1988, Steinbach hit a home run, ironically in the 7th inning, to give the AL a 2-1 lead.

In the end, the AL ended up winning the game by that score. Steinbach hit the only home run in that game.

Prior to playing for the Athletics, Rooker played for three other teams. He played for the Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres, and Kansas City Royals.

With the Athletics, Rooker has made a name for himself. In 2024, he won the Silver Slugger Award batting. 293 with 39 home runs and 112 RBIs.

This past January, Rooker signed a five year $60 million contract extension with the Athletics.