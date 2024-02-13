Cavnar's career includes serving as the backup play-by-play announcer and host for the Colorado Rockies.

In a historic move for the MLB, the Oakland Athletics appointed Jenny Cavnar as the first primary female play-by-play broadcaster.

NBC Sports California announced the decision on Tuesday. Cavnar will call a majority of the Athletics' games for the upcoming season. With nearly two decades of baseball broadcasting experience, Cavnar is no stranger to the world of sports, having previously served as a backup play-by-play announcer and host for the Colorado Rockies.

“It is a dream come true to join the broadcast team for the Oakland A’s and their rich baseball history,” Cavnar said in a release, per Jordan Valinsky of CNN. “Growing up the daughter of a baseball coach, I have loved the game from a young age, along with the stories, history, and relationships the game provides.”

Her pioneering work in sports broadcasting was recognized in 2018 when she became the first woman in 25 years to call TV play-by-play for an MLB game. Matt Murphy, president of NBC Sports California, praised Cavnar's talents and her career, noting her well-earned respect among fans and peers alike.

“Jenny is a very talented announcer with significant experience covering baseball,” Murphy said. “She’s been a groundbreaking professional who’s earned the admiration of fans and her peers throughout her career.”

Cavnar's appointment marks a significant milestone in the increasing presence of women in sports media. This trend includes notable figures like Suzyn Waldman, the Yankees’ radio broadcast color commentator since 2005, and Jessica Mendoza, who made history as the first woman to call a World Series game for a national audience in 2020. The sports broadcasting landscape continues to evolve, with women like Doris Burke in the NBA and Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm in the NFL.