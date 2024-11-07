All eyes are on the Athletics as they head into their first season in Sacramento before an eventual move to Las Vegas. While many wondered whether free agents would want to play for the A's, they just made their first splash.

The A's are re-singing veteran reliever T.J. McFarland, who spend the 2024 season with the A's, to a one-year deal according to MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand.

McFarland will now be a part of what could be one of the most underrated bullpens in baseball led by flame-throwing closer Mason Miller.

With so much uncertainty for the A's franchise heading into their temporary new city after leaving Oakland, it is a great sign that they not only will have a veteran leader like McFarland, but that he chose to come back to the team even with them moving to Sacramento.

Why the Athletics re-signed T.J. McFarland

Last season with the A's, McFarland had a 3.81 ERA while appearing in an MLB-best 79 games. While many may view the A's as. a team that is stuck in a perpetual rebuild and does not have any real shot at competing for a postseason spot, they actually have some very solid pieces to build around. A veteran like McFarland could go a long way, both on the field and in the clubhouse.

Players like 24-year-old outfielder Lawrence Butler, 26-year-old catcher Shea Langeliers and Miller, along with superstar outfielder/designated hitter Brent Rooker, who A's general manager David Forst just committed to keeping with the team, are all key foundational pieces to an A's team that could end up shocking the world in 2025.

Bringing back McFarland may seem like a minor move. But, it shows that the A's are committed to fielding a competitive team in 2025, which was not a guarantee given their John Fischer, their owner's, recent track record.