The Charlotte Hornets are 19-28 as the NBA season reaches the halfway point. At the same time, they are getting a major boost from the recent play of LaMelo Ball. There is still plenty of time for something to happen, and Charles Barkley is speaking that into existence.

Barkley is adamant that the Hornets will make the 2026 NBA Playoffs, as he noted on Inside the NBA.

“Change it, the Hornets are gonna be in the playoffs,” Barkley said via per r/CharlotteHornets on X, formerly Twitter. Previously, he had Charlotte as a lock for the play-in tournament.

🗣️ Charles Barkley: "Change it… the Hornets are gonna be in the PLAYOFFS!" https://t.co/YWsmZPMbDK pic.twitter.com/RxDR0qXwJ3 — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) January 29, 2026

With their record, Charlotte is ranked 11th in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Atlanta Hawks (23-25) and the Chicago Bulls (23-23). The coveted 10th spot is necessary to qualify for the play-in tournament.

In addition to Ball, Charlotte has a considerable number of assets working in its favor. Brandon Miller is having a standout year, averaging 20.5 points per game. Ball is averaging 19.1 points and 7.6 assists per game.

Article Continues Below

Additionally, Charlotte has a stellar rookie in Kon Knueppel, who was recently selected to the NBA Rising Stars game during All-Star weekend. He is averaging 18.8 points per game. Also, veteran guard Collin Sexton is averaging 13.7 points per game and shooting nearly 40% from the 3-point line.

Overall, Charlotte is emerging as an effective, defensive-minded team, especially by limiting opponents' 3-point attempts.

Furthermore, they have the 10th-best defense in the league since Nov. 28, per Jason Jones of The Athletic. Prior to Monday, Charlotte was ranked third in offensive efficiency at 118.2 points per 100 possessions.

If their young developing core holds strong, Charlotte could be in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.