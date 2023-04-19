Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Daniel Bard was forced to miss to start of the Colorado Rockies season due to lingering anxiety problems. However, after some time away, Bard is now ready to make his return to the Rockies bullpen.

Colorado has activated Bard from the injured list, the team announced. In a corresponding move, fellow pitcher Peter Lambert has been optioned to AAA.

Bard decided to put his mental health first when he stepped away from the diamond. It’s a move that isn’t often seen in professional sports. Following his inspiring decision, Bard is ready to prove that he can still dominate at the MLB level.

The closer took his game up a notch last season. In 57 appearances, Bard racked up a career-high 34 saves while notching a career-best 1.79 ERA and a 69/25 K/BB ratio. While Bard had a rough 5.21 ERA last season, he did set a new career-high in strikeouts with 80.

Overall, Bard has appeared in 147 games since arriving to the Rockies in 2020. He has made 60 saves while recording a 3.58 ERA and a 176/71 K/BB ratio.

Before making the jump back to the big leagues, Bard made one rehab appearance striking out three over a scoreless inning. While his anxiety problems won’t suddenly disappear, Bard at least seems to be in a much better place mentally than he was on Opening Day.

Colorado has gotten out to a brutal start to their season with a 5-13 record. However, Daniel Bard should at least offer a glimmer of hope. While the Rockies haven’t been in many save opportunities, if last year is any indication, they should at least feel pretty confident with Bard pitching in the ninth.