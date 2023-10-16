After nine seasons in the MLB, Trevor May announced his retirement from professional baseball on Monday. The 34-year-old retires after appearing in 358 games. May spent his final MLB season with the Oakland Athletics in 2023.

May pitched for three different teams during his MLB career, most notably the Minnesota Twins. He made his debut with the Twins in 2014 and pitched in parts of six seasons with them, the last being in 2020. He was then part of the New York Mets bullpen for two seasons, appearing in 94 games for them in 2021 and 2022.

May's final MLB season was one of his best as he served as the Athletics closer in 2023. He recorded 21 saves and had a 3.28 ERA in 49 relief appearances, his second-lowest ERA in a season in which he threw at least 40 innings. He ended his career with a 14.2-inning scoreless streak and was spectacular in the second half, posting a 1.50 ERA across 24 innings.

May never made an All-Star game or won any individual accolades but he was a productive reliever for several MLB teams and came back from two major injuries to last a decade in the big leagues. He could have a future in broadcasting as he's already frequently been featured as a guest on some MLB podcasts and has his own YouTube channel.

Trevor May was arguably the Athletics' best pitcher all season long and ended up pitching in his final MLB game with Oakland. He ended his career with a 36-28 record and a 4.24 ERA while averaging 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.