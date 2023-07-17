Mental health in sports is being accepted and prioritized now more than ever, with several athletes missing time during the season due to anxiety. One of those players is Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Trevor May, who talked about dealing with anxiety earlier this season on the Chris Rose Rotation.

May missed more than a month after being placed on the Athletics injured list with anxiety on April 19. May had a 12.00 ERA at that point, allowing eight runs acorss six innings of work for the A's. Since coming off the injured list, he has a 3.06 ERA in 19 games.

May said he told the A's about his anxiety in spring training. During a game in April, he snapped and reacted poorly, noting that he knew something was wrong after that moment of vulnerability. May said he never contemplated quitting or retiring in those moments of dread.

“The moment I got on a plane to go home, regret would have hit me immiedately,” May said. “I felt it already. I was already starting to regret it and I hadn’t made the decision. That tells me that’s not it, I got stuff to do.”

May's return has been highlighted by six saves in seven opportunities. The Athletics have the worst record in the MLB, so a veteran like May doesn’t often get those high leverage situations. He's pitched in back-to-back games once since his return.

Trevor May is just one athlete who made his anxiety public. The Athletics pitcher is a role model for young athletes in similar situations.