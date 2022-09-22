Two-time All-Star and veteran Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt has decided to call it a career, as he will retire from the MLB after 10 seasons behind the plate, per Janie McCauley of The Associated Press.

“Veteran Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt will retire after 10 major league seasons and a long, patient road to break into the big leagues at age 27.”

Stephen Vogt, 37, has decided to retire from the MLB. Vogt, who was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 12th round of the 2007 MLB Draft, spent six seasons in the minor leagues before making his big-league debut at the age of 27.

Vogt was then traded to the Athletics at the beginning of the 2013 season. It was in Oakland where Vogt finally assumed a full-time catching role, making the All-Star teams in 2015 and 2016.

In the 2015 season, widely considered the peak of Vogt's offensive powers, the California native posted a .261 batting average with 18 homers, 71 RBI and 56 walks in 136 games played.

Through it all, Vogt became something of a fan favorite in Oakland, where Athletics fans created their own chant- “I believe in Stephen Vogt!”- to show their support for the journeyman catcher.

Most recently, Vogt has spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Atlanta Braves, where he was a member of the 2021 World Series-winning team.

Now, Stephen Vogt will call it a career, but that might not be the end of his career in baseball, necessarily. He is considering a role in coaching or managing, per the AP.

Best wishes to Stephen Vogt in whatever endeavor he does choose to pursue.