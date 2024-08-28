ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Osvaldo Bido will take the mound for the Athletics in game two of their series with the Reds on Wednesday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-Reds prediction and pick.

Athletics-Reds Projected Starters

Osvaldo Bido vs. Fernando Cruz

Osvaldo Bido (5-3) with a 3.24 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP

Last Start: Osvaldo Bido picked up the win Thursday against Tampa Bay, allowing one run on two hits and three walks across five-plus innings. He struck out six.

2024 Road Splits: Osvaldo Bido has been solid on the road where he is 2-1 with a 3.63 ERA and 1.10 WHIP.

Fernando Cruz (3-8) with a 5.30 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP

Last Start: Fernando Cruz has turned in a 5.30 ERA and 1.41 WHIP through 52.2 innings this season, and he’ll now be called upon to make his first start of the year in what figures to be a bullpen game for Cincinnati.

2024 Home Splits: Fernando Cruz hasn’t pitched well at home where he is 1-4 with a 6.18 ERA and 1.37 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Reds Odds

Oakland Athletics: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -112

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 10 (-122)

Under: 10 (+100)

How to Watch Athletics vs. Reds

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, NBC Sports California, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Oakland Athletics are well-positioned to secure a road victory against the Cincinnati Reds this Wednesday, with Osvaldo Bido taking the mound. Bido has demonstrated solid performance this season, boasting a 5-3 record with a 3.24 ERA over 50 innings. His ability to maintain a WHIP of 1.14 indicates his proficiency in limiting baserunners, which will be crucial against a Reds lineup that has shown inconsistency.

The Reds, while having a better overall record, have been less effective against right-handed pitchers like Bido. Their struggles are compounded by the fact that Randy Wynne, their starting pitcher, has limited experience in the majors, with a career ERA of 3.86 over just 2.1 innings. Wynne’s lack of familiarity with high-pressure situations could be a disadvantage against an Athletics team eager to capitalize on any pitching weaknesses.

Offensively, the Athletics can rely on players like Brent Rooker, who has been a consistent contributor, hitting the over on total bases in 16 of his last 21 away games. This offensive potential, combined with Bido’s steady pitching, provides a balanced attack that could overwhelm the Reds.

Moreover, the Athletics have shown resilience on the road, and with Bido’s ability to control the game from the mound, they have a strong chance to outmaneuver the Reds. The combination of Bido’s pitching, the Athletics’ offensive capabilities, and the Reds’ pitching uncertainties makes a compelling case for an Oakland victory.

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cincinnati Reds are poised to secure a victory against the Oakland Athletics at Great American Ball Park this Wednesday, with Fernando Cruz taking the mound. Cruz, who has been a reliable arm for the Reds this season, boasts a solid 5.30 ERA over 52.2 innings pitched. His ability to limit hard contact and induce ground balls will be crucial against an Athletics lineup that has struggled offensively throughout the season.

The Reds’ offense, led by dynamic young talents like Elly De La Cruz and Spencer Steer, has been a force to be reckoned with at home. De La Cruz’s electrifying speed and power, combined with Steer’s consistent production (83 RBI, ranking 16th in MLB), give the Reds a significant edge at the plate. Their ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities will be key against Osvaldo Bido, who has shown some inconsistency this season with a 3.24 ERA over 50 innings.

Cincinnati’s home-field advantage cannot be overstated. The Reds have been particularly strong at Great American Ball Park, where the crowd’s energy often translates into improved performance. This factor could prove challenging for Bido, who may struggle to adjust to the hitter-friendly dimensions of the ballpark.

The Reds’ bullpen has shown improvement lately, providing crucial support in the later innings. This depth could be the deciding factor if the game remains close into the later stages. Given the Reds’ offensive firepower, Cruz’s steady pitching, and the home-field advantage, Cincinnati is well-positioned to outperform the Athletics and secure a victory in this midweek matchup.

Final Athletics-Reds Prediction & Pick

In this intriguing matchup between the Athletics and Reds, Osvaldo Bido’s solid performance this season gives Oakland a slight edge. Bido’s 3.24 ERA and ability to limit home runs could prove crucial against Cincinnati’s inconsistent offense. However, the Reds’ home-field advantage at Great American Ball Park shouldn’t be underestimated. Fernando Cruz, despite his struggles, has shown the ability to rack up strikeouts, which could trouble Oakland’s lineup. The game may come down to which offense can capitalize on limited opportunities. Given Bido’s consistency and the Athletics’ recent improved play on the road, Oakland has a good chance to secure a narrow victory in what should be a closely contested, low-scoring affair.

Final Athletics-Reds Prediction & Pick: Oakland Athletics ML (-112), Over 10 (-122)