Last year, Florida A&M beat out Bethune-Cookman to win the SWAC Baseball Title, winning 9-6 in the championship game.

The Atlanta Braves are set to set the HBCU Baseball Classic between Grambling State and Florida A&M on the first two days of March. The series is also known as the Garr-Lucas, named after Ralph Garr and Bill Lucas, alumni of Grambling State and Florida A&M, respectively, and Hall of Fame players with the Braves. The game takes place on Coolray Field, the home of the Braves’ Triple-A Affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers.

The Garr-Lucas classic began three years ago in 2021. Since it’s inception, Florida A&M has dominated Grambling State. They swept the three-game series in 2021, 2022, and won two of three most recently in 2023. In total, the Rattlers lead the Tigers 8-1.

Atlanta Braves to Host Fourth Annual Ralph Garr-Bill Lucas HBCU Baseball Classic Between Grambling State and Florida A&M March 1-2 – Black College Nines https://t.co/e6lDzjvD0c — ashluvsports (@bawsy_ash) January 3, 2024

Bill Lucas, a graduate of Florida A&M, started as an infielder for the Milwaukee Braves in 1965. While in Tallahassee, Lucas helped the Rattlers to multiple SIAC championships and maintained a .350 batting average over his career. After seven playing years with the Braves, Lucas transitioned to the front office a year before the team moved to Atlanta.

After serving time as the assistant farm director and Director of Minor League Operations, new Braves owner Ted Turner personally named Lucas the vice president of baseball operations. Lucas became the first Black general manager in MLB history, and was the highest-ranking Black front office official in the league. The Atlanta Braves Hall of Fame inducted Lucas in 2006.

Ralph Garr, on the other hand, was a bit younger than Lucas. He graduated from Grambling State in 1967 as the nation’s best NCAA Division II hitter with a batting average of .582, a record that holds to this day. The Braves selected Garr in the third round of the draft, kick-starting his 40-year long career in the organization.

He set multiple records with the Braves, including a tie for the highest batting average (.317) and hits for a rookie (219). He continued to coach and scout for the organization after his playing days finished. The Braves inducted Garr into their Hall of Fame along with Lucas in 2006. He also made the College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2013.