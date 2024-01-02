Florida A&M Athletic Director Tiffani Dawn-Sykes held a Zoom press conference officially announcing the resignation of coach Willie Simmons and outlining the next steps for the program.

Tiffani-Dawn Sykes, the Athletic Director of Florida A&M, confirmed the recent news of head football Coach Willie Simmons resigning today via Zoom. According to Sykes, Coach Simmons submitted his resignation letter at 2 pm and has decided to pursue an opportunity at Duke University as the program's running backs coach.

In the interim, James Colzie III, the former Assistant Head Coach, will step in as the interim Head Coach while they search for a suitable replacement. Sykes expressed mixed emotions about Coach Simmons' departure and extended her best wishes to him and his family as they embark on their new journey.

“What he did in his time here at FAMU is nothing short of remarkable,” Sykes noted.

According to a report by Adam Rittenberg, a college football writer at ESPN, Willie Simmons is departing from his position at Florida A&M to join Duke University as the running back coach, working under Manny Diaz. Following a stellar 12-1 record at FAMU this year, there was a strong push from Florida A&M alumni and supporters to retain Simmons on the staff. Their efforts were commendable, as they managed to raise an impressive $138,353 in support of the football team.

Coach Simmons led the team through its smooth transition from the MEAC to the SWAC, finishing 45-13 while at FAMU. Since joining the SWAC, Florida A&M has only lost twice: 7–6 to the Jackson State Tigers in 2021 and 59–3 to the Jackson State Tigers in 2022. Both games were during Deion Sanders's time at the institution.

Diaz and Simmons have a close relationship having worked together from 2007 to 2009 at Middle Tennessee State University. While Simmons was the running backs coach, the passing game coordinator, and eventually the offensive coordinator during this time, Diaz was the defensive coordinator. In early December, Diaz was appointed as the new head coach, succeeding Mike Elko, who had become Texas A&M's head coach.

With Spring National Signing Day just four weeks away, this announcement has sent shockwaves throughout the Florida A&M community. However, during today's conference, Tiffani-Dawn Sykes reassured alumni, students, and staff that her primary focus at the moment is the well-being of both current and future athletes. She has planned a Zoom meeting with recently committed student-athletes this evening, and has already met with current athletes to provide reassurance that they will receive the necessary support for their continued success on and off the field.

“My current priority is the well-being of our student-athletes,” said Sykes. “My vision for FAMU athletics has not changed and it is forever that FAMU athletes leave FAMU with a degree in one hand and a championship ring on the other. It is important for me to find someone who shares that vision and priorities our student-athletes in a way that makes that vision a reality”