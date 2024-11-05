This year’s Atlanta Falcons team is beginning to look like the one everyone predicted they would become. They’ve now won two straight games and five of their last six after a 27-21 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9. Next, they’ll face another NFC South division opponent in Week 10 in their archrival, the New Orleans Saints.

So far, the Falcons (6-3) have dominated the division, remaining undefeated against all NFC South opponents. Week 10 will mark the second meeting between Atlanta and New Orleans, though this time the game will be at the Caesars Superdome.

When they met back in Week 4, the Falcons secured a 26-24 victory thanks to a 58-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo with just two seconds left inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons have since evolved into a more complete team, while the Saints (2-7) haven’t won a game since Week 2 and are now on a seven-game losing streak. They lost to the Carolina Panthers on the road by one point in Week 9.

Atlanta will look to sweep yet another divisional foe this weekend while maintaining their lead in the NFC. With that said, let’s dive into our bold predictions for the Falcons versus the Saints in Week 10.

Falcons defense still struggles with the run but keeps Saints to under 130 yards rushing

If the Falcons want to beat the Saints in Week 10, they’ll likely need to put a stop to New Orleans’ rushing attack. Last weekend, despite their loss to the Panthers, the Saints rushed for nearly 200 yards. Alvin Kamara accounted for 155 of those yards, with the versatile Taysom Hill adding 19 yards and a touchdown.

The Falcons’ rushing defense currently ranks 23rd in the league, allowing 133 yards per game but only five rushing touchdowns. Even last week against the Cowboys and their porous run game, they allowed 137 yards on the ground. Kamara, who ran for a season-high last week against one of the league’s weaker teams, has helped New Orleans rush for over 130 yards in four games this season. Limiting the run will be crucial for the Falcons on Sunday.

Darnell Mooney has six catches for over 100 yards and two touchdowns

Even though the Chicago Bears and their struggling offense couldn’t figure out how to utilize Darnell Mooney effectively, the Falcons and their new staff certainly have. Mooney has been an excellent addition to Atlanta this season, helping to propel the offense to new heights each week.

Against the Cowboys, Mooney recorded five catches for 88 yards and a touchdown. He’s been one of the most consistent receivers on the team this season and has become the Falcons’ best big-play target, with 14 explosive plays, according to ESPN stats. The next closest is Kyle Pitts, with five. With Drake London possibly sidelined due to injury, Mooney is set to step into the WR1 role against the Panthers, and a big day could be on the horizon that includes over 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Falcons defense picks up at least two sacks against Derek Carr and the Saints

Derek Carr made his return last week in the Saints' loss to the Panthers. He took only one sack on the day. In fact, that’s the number of sacks Carr has taken in each game he’s played this season, giving him a total of just six on the year.

But does he now have to watch out for the Falcons' pass rush? The Falcons managed to pressure Dak Prescott last week, sacking him three times. Atlanta has struggled to generate pressure this season, with just 49 total pressures and a 13.9% pressure rate. Let’s see if they can build off their performance against the Cowboys, putting pressure on Carr and sacking him at least twice.

Kirk Cousins finds Kyle Pitts late in the fourth quarter to secure win over the Saints, moving to 7-3

After delivering one of the best performances of his career against the Buccaneers two weeks ago, with two touchdowns and 94 receiving yards, Kyle Pitts had just one catch on one target for 11 yards against the Cowboys. Many hoped that his showing against Tampa Bay was the breakout game everyone had been waiting for, especially now that Kirk Cousins is the Falcons' signal-caller.

Given the number of weapons in this offense, Pitts was unlikely to post big stat lines every week. However, Week 10 against the Saints could be another opportunity for him to shine.

Considering the typical competitiveness of games between these teams, this one could be close. And the Falcons do tend to keep things tight. The prediction here is that Cousins will connect with Pitts for a late fourth-quarter touchdown to put the Saints away—a much better performance than his last outing, where Pitts had just three targets and no catches.