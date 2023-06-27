After a couple of teasers and a Q&A, Atomic Heart's DLC has finally been revealed. “Annihilation” as it's called, sees Major P-3 returning back to Facility 3826 to fight some more robots at a new location, the Mendeleev Complex.

Below is the trailer for those who missed it:

Atomic Heart Annihilation DLC Release Date: August 2nd, 2023.

The Atomic Heart Annihilation DLC will release on Wednesday, August 2nd for all platforms of the game. Owners of the Atomic Pass ($39.99 USD) will get access to Annihilation as well as 3 upcoming DLC. Players will also get a unique glove skin.

So for Atomic Pass players, it will cost them about $5 per DLC. Additionally, New Game Plus Mode is now available in Atomic Heart. It greatly increases the difficulty, but you'll have access to all your weapons and upgrades from your previous completed playthrough. Moreover, some enemies will have unique abilities that will make them more difficult to fight. This include buffs like increased resistance to glove abilities.

Gameplay

Annihilation seems to have the same gunplay and CQC combat we've come to expect from Mundfish's Sci-Fi FPS. But there'll be all new abilities and weapons to choose from.

One noteworthy ability in the trailer is one that appears to create an area of effect where enemies are slowed down called “Techno-Stasis”. There's also a new melee weapon and machine gun seen within the trailer, including a Crossbow as well.

Additionally, there seems to be two new enemy types confirmed so far. The first is BEA-D which we saw in the recent DLC teaser trailer. They're little spherical robots who can combine together to form bigger, more deadly foes.

Mannequins, which can be seen all throughout the main game, seem to be enemies too and will attack the enemy in groups.

Story (SPOILERS AHEAD)

The trailer description reads:

“Continue the story in the Annihilation Instinct DLC, the game’s 1st upcoming DLC, and learn what happened in its dystopian world after the #AtomicHeart climax. Prepare to embark on a journey through the new mind-bending Mendeleev Complex and its surrounding swamps and discover the truth about NORA as Major P-3 is pulled back into Facility 3826.

Survive vicious, shape-shifting new enemies and take them down using two new cunning weapons – ranged one the Secateur and melee one the Klusha – as well as your glove’s new Techno-Stasis ability, allowing you to manipulate time itself. Meet a new enigmatic character, as well as returning ones in surprising circumstances, and dive deep into the AI’s insanity to curb its Annihilation Instinct on August 2nd!”

So it appears that we may get some answers as to what will happen after Atomic Heart's conclusion. P-3 seems to be back in the fray, though we don't know about Char-les aka Chariton Zakharov.

We're unsure who the new “enigmatic” character is. It could be anyone ranging from a new villain, to perhaps P-3's new glove. The returning character could be anyone, though we know NORA is in it for sure. We do see Granny Zina's house at the end of the trailer, so it could be her. It could also be the mind of any of the deceased characters put into a glove, similar to how Char-les was.

We're also curious if the Argentum Unit will make any sort of appearance, or if P-3 will be on his own again. Then there's also Katerina, who's somehow manage to communicate with P-3. She's last seen in one of the game's ending in Limbo.

Atomic Heart released on February 21, 2023. It released for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.