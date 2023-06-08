Atomic Heart is getting a new enemy to join alongside “DLC#1”. The news comes a month after the DLC teaser trailer was released. It's safe to say Atomic Heart was a hit, reaching over 5 million Xbox Game Pass Players in just one month. While the developers are reportedly working on a sequel, there's still much more that's coming out for the first installment.

Here is the DLC#1 Reveal Teaser, in case you missed it. The video is only 10 seconds long but gives us a glimpse of what to expect.

DLC#1, as it's currently called, seems to take place in another facility that our protagonist, P-3, can explore. The theme of the facility seems to be a blend of both natural and industrial design. We're sure Char-les will have an explanation for it, as he seemingly always does.

It likely won't continue where the main story left off. Instead, the DLC will add more locations with new weapons, monsters, and bosses to fight. This will be the first of four DLCs to launch for the game.

While we're still unsure as to what facility or region this DLC will take place in, we do know about a new enemy type.

Atomic Heart New Enemy: BEA-D

The new trailer showcased a brand new enemy that will join Atomic Heart's Robotic Roster. BEA-D, as it's called, is a small, spherical robot that rolls around into action. While we don't know what kind of attacks it can use (ranged or melee), we do know they can fuse together.

About halfway into the trailer we see three BEA-Ds merged together and running around like Wiggler from Super Mario. By the end of the trailer, we see a whole bunch of them fused to make one giant robotic monster.

It looks like P-3 and Char-les will have their hands full.

The Atomic Heart DLC#1 will release sometime this summer. We'll keep you updated on when a release date is announced. Atomic Heart released on February 21, 2023. It released for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

For more information on the upcoming DLC, check out ClutchPoints Gaming for more.