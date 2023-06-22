Some exciting news for Atomic Heart fans

According to a Q&A held on the official Atomic Heart Discord, we got some insight into the development of the game. Additionally we got some information pertaining to a New Game + Mode, as well as future DLC.

In case you're unfamiliar, New Game + (OR NG+) is a mode where you're able to replay a video game from the beginning, but with the stats, skills, equipment and everything else your character has from their completed game save.

According to the Atomic Answers Bot: “Yes, we plan to add NG+ mode before the DLC release. We can confirm that it will definitely be harder than the Armageddon difficulty.”

We're curious if this means choosing NG+ will also elevate difficulty. However, with all your upgrades those pesky Robots won't stand a chance.

RTX Implementation

Many PC players were disappointed to find out that Atomic Heart wouldn't be releasing with RTX support. On a good note, the development team is still hard at work trying to get the feature into the game. DLS 3.0, part of the ray-tracing technology, has already been implemented.

According to the Atomic Answers Bot: “Currently, the team is continuing to actively work on bringing RTX into the game and it will become available in the nearest future. Stay tuned for more announcements.”

Pretty Soon PC players will be able to enjoy the game the way the developers intended. We're just going to have to give them a little more time.

SPOILERS: Atomic Heart Endings & DLC Status

SPOILER ALTER: Questions 3-10 of the Discord Q&A focused on both the story and DLC. So in case you have yet to beat the game, don't read any further.

Many fans were curious which ending of Atomic Heart could be considered the canon ending. The Atomic Answers Bot gave a mysterious answer that only created more questions: “Both endings are considered to be true ones, but you have to wait to find out what does it mean.

However, fans will be happy to know that the DLC will continue the endings of the game, per question #4. Prior to this, it was widely believed that the DLC would add to the base-game, but that no longer seems to be the case.

Another user asked if Char-les (aka, Chariton Zakharov) will be the main villain of the first DLC, to which the answer was no. However, the DLC will keep fans “intrigued”. They also confirmed the first DLC will have open locations, along with the facility that we've seen in the teasers.

Weapons and abilities that were originally scrapped for the game may be making a return in the DLC, per question #7. However, none of the new weapons or enemies will be available in the base-game. So perhaps the DLC will act as an expansion that's separate from the main experience.

The new DLC will also give players global insight on what is going on in the world of Atomic Heart. It's probable that the U.S., Germany, and China will be mentioned as they previously were, but to what extent is unknown.

You can check out the new trailers for DLC#1 below. It includes a new enemy type, and a new facility to explore.

Where To Find Out More

In case you're interested in reading more, check out the official Atomic Heart Discord. The recent Q&A answers can be seen on the Q&A section under archived-answers. As of now it should be the most recent post (June 22nd, at 12:28PM ET).

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read the Q&A if you haven't played or beaten Atomic Heart yet. The post does mention vital information concerning the storyline, so be cautious before you join. That being said, Discord is free for all users, so there's no fee in trying to get some answers.

The first DLC for Atomic Heart will release sometime this summer. Right now, players can enjoy the new Photo Mode which released with patch 1.7.0.0.

Atomic Heart released on February 21, 2023. It released for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.