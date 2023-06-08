Atomic Heart Patch 1.7.0.0 (or update 1.13) dropped this week, and with it came a game mode fans have been waiting to see. Between a new DLC teaser and a new enemy type, it seems we're going back to the Soviet Union again sometime soon.

In the meantime, Photo Mode is now in Atomic Heart, which allows players to take photos of their wild adventure through Facility 3826.

The news comes around the same time the same time as the BEA-D teaser reveal, a new enemy type that can be found in DLC#1, which is set to come out some time this summer. But until then, let's discuss the new photo mode.

Atomic Heart's Photo Mode

Atomic Heart's Photo mode adds all sorts of customization options to your photos. You can customize things such as:

Filter, including Intensity Rendering

Camera Field of View Tilt Resolution

Color Grading Color Balance Saturation Intensity RGB Values

Depth of Field Autofocus Focus Distance F-Stop Sensor Width

Display Brightness Temperature Tint Grid Hide Character/AI

Screen Effects Chromatic Aberration Aberration Offset Sharpness Film Grain Vignette

Stickers Sticker Size Angle Horizontal/Vertical Alignment



There's a lot that can be done with Atomic Heart's Photo Mode, and we're glad that community members can now show off their beautiful creations. It's a great addition to the game, and perfect for the upcoming DLC.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Atomic Heart Patch 1.7.0.0 Notes

Other than the brand-new photo mode, here is what else came with update patch 1.7.0.0

Added Photo Mode

Added specific graphics and display settings for the Steam Deck platform

Added AMD FSR 2.2 technology for PC players

Improved car physics

Improved game stability (various minor bugs and rare crashes)

In our last patch notes article, we mentioned how some players were still unable to get all the achievements/trophies in the game. Specifically, the Necromancer, Atomic Heart, and Burning Ears achievements were still proving difficult to attain. Players who met all the requirements were still unable to unlock the achievements, though Mundfish has stated that the issues have been resolved.

According to the developer, it seems the only way to get these achievements is by replaying the game and re-executing all the conditions necessary to get the achievement. In some cases, just starting a new game can give you the achievement.

We'll keep you updated on when Atomic Heart's DLC#1 drops. Until then, we can't wait to see the awesome creations from the community. Atomic Heart released on February 21, 2023. It released for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

For more information on the upcoming DLC, check out ClutchPoints Gaming for more.