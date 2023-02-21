Atomic Heart’s recent release was something players were anticipating for quite a while. From its Soviet Union-centric themes to its dancing robotic twins, the game has been the talk of gamers for quite a while. With the game finally out after some delays, you may find yourself wondering: should I pick this game up? Here’s what critics have to say about Atomic Heart, including their reviews and scores for the game.

Atomic Heart Review Scores: 72-78 on Metacritic

Atomic Heart is a first-person shooter developed by Mundfish, and is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC.

Metacritiic aggregated reviews for all of the platforms this game came out on, specifically the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X, and PC. Of the 60 total aggregated reviews, 17 of them were mixed, 2 were negative, and the rest were positive. This has led to aggregated scores of 72 on the Xbox version, 75 on the PlayStation version, and 78 on the PC version. This puts the average at 75.

GamersRD is the only reviewer (as of this article) to give the game a perfect score of 100. They congratulated the game’s developers for being able to achieve a “universe with the perfect combination of passion, discipline and talent.” The reviewer said that this “enables a simply magical level of attention to detail and freshness.”

GamingTrend gave the game a slightly lower score of 95, calling Atomic Heart a strong contender for 2023’s Game of the Year. They praised Mundfish for making “an amazing debut game”, a game that “lives up to all the hype and promises.” The reviewer even goes so far as to say that this game “might be one of [their] favorites of the decade.”

Hardcore Gamer gave the game a 90, calling the game “an incredible adventure into the retro-future history of a Russia that never existed.” They praised the game’s variety and how it has something for everyone. They love the game’s “large set-pieces”, “quiet moments of exploration”, as well as the encounters, stealth, and puzzles.

DualShockers gave it an 84, with the reviewer surprised about the game’s “remarkably inventive world.” They even bring up how the game “brings to life (then tears apart) the weirdest, wildest visions of Soviet propaganda.” They praised the game for being “one of the best first-person shooters this generation”, despite it being stuck in “over half a decade of development hell”

Dexerto gave the game a score of 80, saying that the game “executes many of its ideas very well, delivers a solid story, and actually manages to innovate in a genre where it would be easy to remain stagnant.” This, to them, is an amazing feat for a new studio’s debut game. They did, however, mention how the main character “won’t live long in the memory”, and how the game’s story “takes some time to heat up”, as well as the technical hitches. However, according to the reviewer, it is still “an electric and enjoyable FPS title.”

IGN also gave the game an 80, calling it a “deeply ambitious, highly imaginative, and consistently impressive atompunk-inspired attempt at picking up where the likes of BioShock left off”. According to the reviewer, Atomic Heart managed to pull it off. They however mentioned that it “certainly makes missteps”, bringing up the game’s main character as one of the chief reasons. Although the game doesn’t blow them away, it’s still a pretty good game.

Gamesreactor UK gave it a score of 70. They mentioned that the next-gen graphics, marvelous world, top-quality audio and soundtrack, as well as an interesting and engaging narrative gives the game a lot to love. However, the reviewer mentioned that the game was held back by its “clunky and overcomplicated nature.” They even go further to say that if it wasn’t for those, this game would “probably be one of the eyar’s best games.”

Twinfinite gave the game a low score of 40. They mentioned the game’s “promising combat formula as well as the supporting systems behind it when it comes to skills, crafting, and upgrades” as one of its strong points. However, they mentioned that the game also has “several equally frustrating aspects of that that hold the game back.” They even go as far as to say that rather than a “welcomed revolution”, the game feels more like a “nuclear disaster.” Game Rant, who gave the game a similar score of 40, simply said that the game’s “story, gameplay, and world design have promise, but the payoff is lacking across the board.”

Is Atomic Heart worth it?

If you are looking for something novel to try out, then it might be worth dipping your toes into this game. However, it would be wise to enter this with tempered expectations. As mentioned above, there are quite a lot of frustrating aspects in the game. As such, it might not be a good idea to start this game with high expectations, lest you be sorely disappointed.

That’s all for what critics think of Atomic Heart, as well as their reviews and scores. For more gaming news from us, check out our gaming news articles.