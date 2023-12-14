The upcoming expansion seeks to continue the story of the game's longer ending.

The upcoming Atomic Heart Limbo DLC, Trapped In Limbo, finally got a Release Date. The upcoming expansion seeks to continue the story of the game's longer ending. Additionally, it provides a whole new realm to explore, along with plenty of gameplay changes. Without further ado, let's check out Atomic Heart's second DLC, which releases in 2024.

Atomic Heart Trapped In Limbo DLC Release Date – February 6th

The Atomic Heart Trapped In Limbo DLC releases on Tuesday, February 6th, 2023. The DLC will release for all of the game's platforms, including PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. We don't yet officially know the DLC price, but assume a $9.99 (USD) cost, just like Annihilation Instinct. However, you can also purchase the Atomic Pass for $39.99 USD.

Atomic Heart Limbo DLC Gameplay

According to the latest Q&A from Mundfish confirmed combat elements, with unique enemies and abilities to differentiate Limbo. However, most of what we know about Limbo is pure craziness. Expect to traverse through strange environments, inspired by the early concept work of Artem Galeev, the game's art director.

In fact, according to the Community Manager Freymute, the combat should work completely differently. “In Limbo, Nechaev does not exist in his material form, therefore all his abilities from the real world are absent there. However, in the world of Limbo, a completely different system for improving your abilities will be available!” Additionally, expect to chase after some apples, like we did in the original game's VDNH facility.

Limbo's gameplay features a wide variety of enemy types and separate activities. From the trailer, it seems we'll be able to control Goose, play a shooting mini-game, and experience so much more. The enemy designs themselves resemble enemies from the main game, though Limbo changes them up completely.

Atomic Heart Limbo DLC Story

The Atomic Heart Trapped in Limbo DLC story follows the game's longer ending, where P-3 confronts Sechenov at the Chelomey building. After defeating the twins, P-3 realizes Char-les (aka Chariton Zakharov) was harboring much more sinister plans. Before P-3 reacts, Char-les stuns him, leaves the glove, and merges with the Jelly-Man.

P-3, now trapped in Limbo, must find his way out. However, it seems we have some help from Ekaterina, who somehow still manages to reach out to us.

The Atomic Heart Q&A confirmed that the entirety of the DLC to take place within Limbo. So don't expect to leave any time soon and start whooping on Chariton. Instead, this DLC seems to focus on P-3's survival and navigation through the wacky wasteland.

