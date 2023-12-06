AT&T Dream In Black has announced their 2023 Rising Futuremakers who represent 15 different HBCUs around the country.

AT&T Dream in Black has announced the winners of the 2023 Rising Future Makers Showcase in a statement obtained by HBCU Pulse. The “Rising Future Makers” initiative recognizes and supports students from HBCUs who are making a significant impact in their communities and on their campuses.

The 2023 Rising Future Makers Showcase has announced a class of talented HBCU students selected through a rigorous process. These students selected demonstrate creativity, technical skills, and a strong dedication to making a lasting impact on society. They represent 15 different HBCUs and aspire to jumpstart careers in various fields.

Sabina Ahmed, Assistant Vice President of Sponsorships & Experiential at AT&T, spoke about the program, saying, “This campaign stands as a powerful embodiment of our unwavering commitment to connecting communities of color to greater possibility, through AT&T’s purpose-filled sponsorships. With Dream In Black and the Rising Future Makers Showcase, we remain dedicated to ensuring that HBCU students aren't merely heard but are resoundingly celebrated and provided with the tools and resources to foster growth and innovation.”

Michelle Jordan, Chief Diversity Officer at AT&T added, “We are inspired by the overwhelming response to the Rising Future Makers Showcase. There is immense hunger for knowledge and opportunity among our youth, and we are humbled by the opportunity to empower the next generation with the support they need to reach their dreams.”

Rising Futuremaker students will be awarded a $5,000 grant sponsored by AT&T 5G, along with a 5G-enabled tablet and one year of AT&T service. They will also have exclusive access to professional workshops and mentoring sessions with AT&T executives, empowering them to expand their network and advance their professional growth.

The AT&T Rising Future Makers Showcase will conclude with a winner's event at the AT&T Headquarters in Dallas, Texas where the 25 students will be formally welcomed into the program. AT&T has also scheduled a special panel discussion featuring AT&T executives and Rising Future Maker Coach, Blake Newby focusing on ” creating culturally engaging platforms that help amplify and inspire the next generation of Black professionals.”

The full list of Rising Futuremakers is below.