The Toronto Blue Jays got a much-needed glimpse of what they hope will be a turning point in their 2025 season. Veteran ace Max Scherzer returned to the mound for the first time since March, tossing five innings in Toronto’s extra-inning 5-4 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. While the result didn’t go the Toronto's way, the performance itself carried major significance.

Scherzer allowed three earned runs on six hits and three walks across 83 pitches (55 strikes). He struck out four and showed signs of rust, but more importantly, he came out healthy — something Toronto’s rotation has desperately needed. His outing was his longest since last July.

After the game, Scherzer told ESPN the return checked an important box.

“That’s a good checkmark sign. Maybe something that you look for as you're coming back and as you're ramping back up. So good in that regard. In terms of actually pitching, a little rusty. I could execute better. I pitched good, I didn’t pitch great.”

The return of Scherzer is a huge boost for a Blue Jays rotation that has battled inconsistency and injury. Signed to a one-year, $15.5 million deal in February, the 40-year-old three-time Cy Young winner has dealt with right lat tightness and thumb inflammation that sidelined him since his Opening Day debut on March 29th.

In that time, Toronto has fallen to third in the AL East. With a 42–37 record, the Blue Jays sit 4.0 games back of the Yankees and one game up in the Wild Card standings. A healthy Scherzer could be a difference-maker.

Still, the future hinges on his right thumb, which will be re-evaluated Thursday. Scherzer admitted that the past few seasons dealing with nagging issues have been mentally draining.

“It’s been frustrating as heck to be dealing with this for really the third straight year I finally get back out here, get pitching again, get that adrenaline boost. You just don’t get that in the minor leagues.”

Despite surrendering the lead in extra innings, the Guardians vs. Blue Jays game marked progress for both Scherzer and the club. If his thumb holds up, his presence could stabilize a pitching staff with playoff potential.

An impactful MLB injury comeback doesn’t always show up in the win column. But for the Blue Jays, seeing their future Hall of Famer take the mound and compete again might matter more than the box score.