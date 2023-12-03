Morehouse student Jeremiah Lowther was accepted into Harvard but chose to attend an HBCU. He spoke about it with The HBCU Travel Challenge.

Current Morehouse student Jeremiah Lowther made what some would consider an ambitious decision: choosing to attend an HBCU over an Ivy League institution. In the conversation about college choice, many urge students to go to institutions where they can join a thriving network of alumni as well as obtain a prestigious degree that opens doors for them.

However, institutions such as Morehouse also can give you that same thriving network and a world-class education that can create career opportunities. Clearly, Lowther thinks so, as he chose to attend Morehouse College over Harvard University.

Lowther spoke with The HBCU Travel Challenge about his decision to attend Morehouse College, saying, “My dad is an alum of the college, so I've been around it my whole entire life. But growing up, I really didn't even think about it too much as a school. But that changed when I was in 9th grade and I was able to tour Morehouse. What was really interesting is as I was sitting for my tour, I remember an ambassador coming over and saying, Yeah, I spent my first semester at Harvard, and it was a'ight. But I came to Morehouse, and there was something so much more special.”

He continued, saying of his decision, “See, in high school, I enjoy my time. But what I realized was that I was looking for identity in college. And so where I was in a school where I was seen as just the smart black male, I knew coming to a school like Morehouse would give me the opportunity to find my identity and what makes me Jeremiah, not just what makes me a smart black male.”

Jeremiah's decision to choose to attend Morehouse over Harvard and the other Ivy League institutions that he was accepted into says a lot about the value of the HBCU Experience and how it's beneficial to your personal growth and development.