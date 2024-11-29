We've got all the active Attack on Titan (AOT) Revolution Codes to help you receive some great in-game items. The hit Roblox game allows players to input codes to give them some useful items. However, not everyone knows about the codes, or how to redeem them. Therefore, we created a list of all Attack on Titan Revolution codes for your convenience.
All Active Attack on Titan Revolution Codes
Overall, the active codes for Attack on Titan Revolution Codes (November, 2024) include:
ACTIVE:
|CODE
|REWARD
|Thanksgiving
|1 of each type of potion (every hour)
|500kCommunityMembers
|250 Spins
|ENDERSPINS
|150 Spins
|COLESPINS
|150 Spins
|UPDATE2DEMON
|4 Crates
|UPDATE2FATE
|4 Crates
|UPDATE2SPINS
|350 Spins
|UPDATE2HALLOWEEN
|600 Halloween Tokens
EXIPRED:
- ARMOREDTITANSOON
- CODESEXPIREAFTER1WEEK
- DEVCODE3
- LIKES300K
- LIKES325K
- UPDATE2PATCH
- LIKES350K
- MYBAD
- RANDOMCODE1
- RANDOMCODE2
- ROBLOXFIX
- SOSORRY4DELAY
- SORRY4DELAY2
- SORRY4DELAY3
- UPDATESOON2
- WELOVEBRASIL
How to Redeem Attack on Titan Revolution Codes
In order to redeem codes in Attack on Titan Revolution:
- You must be level 15 or higher to redeem codes
- In the Main Menu, select Codes. A box will appear on the bottom right corner of the screen
- Enter the Code you wish to redeem
- Lastly, click Redeem to get your rewards
Overall, the process of redeeming codes in AOT Revolution is simple. However, your character must reach level 15. If you put in a code and it did not work, it is likely because you are still under-leveled. Therefore, play with a team, spam easy maps that you like, and grind your way to Level 15 before redeeming your codes.
Once that's done, you need to visit the game's main menu. From here, select the option that says “Codes”. When you do so, a small box appears on the bottom right-hand corner of the screen. All you need to do know is type your code in where it says “Code Here”. Then, press redeem, and you should receive your reward.
If you did not receive a reward, make sure to re-check that the code is indeed an active one. Codes only last for a limited time, so there's a chance that they might have expired before you used them.
And that's everything you need to know about the Attack on Titan Revolution Codes. We hope you receive some sweet rewards that make your experience better. Expect more codes on the horizon as this hit Roblox game increases in popularity. Keep checking back with us every month to see if new codes released.
