We've got all the active Attack on Titan (AOT) Revolution Codes to help you receive some great in-game items. The hit Roblox game allows players to input codes to give them some useful items. However, not everyone knows about the codes, or how to redeem them. Therefore, we created a list of all Attack on Titan Revolution codes for your convenience.

All Active Attack on Titan Revolution Codes

Overall, the active codes for Attack on Titan Revolution Codes (November, 2024) include:

ACTIVE:

CODE REWARD Thanksgiving 1 of each type of potion (every hour) 500kCommunityMembers 250 Spins ENDERSPINS 150 Spins COLESPINS 150 Spins UPDATE2DEMON 4 Crates UPDATE2FATE 4 Crates UPDATE2SPINS 350 Spins UPDATE2HALLOWEEN 600 Halloween Tokens

EXIPRED:

ARMOREDTITANSOON

CODESEXPIREAFTER1WEEK

DEVCODE3

LIKES300K

LIKES325K

UPDATE2PATCH

LIKES350K

MYBAD

RANDOMCODE1

RANDOMCODE2

ROBLOXFIX

SOSORRY4DELAY

SORRY4DELAY2

SORRY4DELAY3

UPDATESOON2

WELOVEBRASIL

How to Redeem Attack on Titan Revolution Codes

In order to redeem codes in Attack on Titan Revolution:

You must be level 15 or higher to redeem codes

to redeem codes In the Main Menu, select Codes . A box will appear on the bottom right corner of the screen

. A box will appear on the bottom right corner of the screen Enter the Code you wish to redeem

you wish to redeem Lastly, click Redeem to get your rewards

Overall, the process of redeeming codes in AOT Revolution is simple. However, your character must reach level 15. If you put in a code and it did not work, it is likely because you are still under-leveled. Therefore, play with a team, spam easy maps that you like, and grind your way to Level 15 before redeeming your codes.

Once that's done, you need to visit the game's main menu. From here, select the option that says “Codes”. When you do so, a small box appears on the bottom right-hand corner of the screen. All you need to do know is type your code in where it says “Code Here”. Then, press redeem, and you should receive your reward.

If you did not receive a reward, make sure to re-check that the code is indeed an active one. Codes only last for a limited time, so there's a chance that they might have expired before you used them.

And that's everything you need to know about the Attack on Titan Revolution Codes. We hope you receive some sweet rewards that make your experience better. Expect more codes on the horizon as this hit Roblox game increases in popularity. Keep checking back with us every month to see if new codes released.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.