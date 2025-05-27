Today, EA Sports revealed both the Standard and Deluxe Covers for College Football 26, with the latter featuring both players and coaches. Like last year's game, it features multiple players (current and former), but now it also features coaches, fans, and a few other notable characters. But who exactly is on the cover? For your convenience, we created a list below for all players and coaches on the College Football 26 Deluxe cover.

Who's On the College Football 26 Deluxe Edition Cover? All Confirmed Players & Coaches

Powerhouse Programs. Real World Coaches. Electric Traditions. Experience it all in #CFB26. Coming July 10. Pre-Order Now

🔗: https://t.co/PswZmDtrOF pic.twitter.com/FyQjPSTCj8 — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) May 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Overall, here are all the players, coaches, and mascots we identified from the College Football 26 Deluxe Edition cover:

Players (11): *Ryan Williams, WR – Alabama *Jeremiah Smith, WR – Ohio State Cade Klubnik, QB – Clemson Jeremiyah Love, HB – Notre Dame Nick Singleton, HB – Penn State Garrett Nussmeier, QB – LSU Caleb Downs, S – Ohio State Dylan Stewart, EDGE – South Carolina Sam Leavitt, QB – Arizona State Bryce Underwood, QB – Michigan DJ Lagway, QB – Florida

Coaches (7): Ryan Day – Ohio State Marcus Freeman – Notre Dame Kirby Smart – Georgia James Franklin – Penn State Dan Lanning – Oregon Lane Kiffin – Ole Miss Kenny Dilingham – Arizona State

Former Players (2): Reggie Bush, HB Tim Tebow, QB

Mascots (4): The Tiger – Clemson Smokey – Tennessee Hairy Dawg – Georgia The Oregon Duck – Oregon



*- Also appears on Standard Edition Cover

Overall, that includes all players, coaches, and mascots on the College Football 26 Deluxe Edition cover. We'll continue to update the list if we missed anybody. However, that's everyone we could identify at the time of the reveal.

In total, there's nearly 25 different players, mascots, and coaches in this cover. And that doesn't even include the numerous fans spread across the cover. Schools like Boise State, Toledo, Indiana, and several others at least appear on the cover in some form. EA Sports jam-packed as many teams as they could to represent the numerous schools you can play as in the game.

Additionally, WRs Ryan Williams and Jeremiah Smith also appear on the game's Standard Cover. That cover features both players in front of a banner featuring multiple school logos.

Furthermore, EA Sports plans to reveal College Football 26 later this week, on Thursday, May 29th. We expect to see a reveal trailer that shows some gameplay and presentational improvements. While we don't expect to see too much, it'll be a start as we'll hear much more in the coming months. We look forward to hearing more!

