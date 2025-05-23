We've got the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 3 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts will win. We've reached the Conference Finals Round, where the last two teams in the West will duke it out for a trip to the Finals. The Thunder have a 2-0 lead in the series, with hopes to sweep the Timberwolves en route to the NBA Finals. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves will hope to tie the series back up while they're back in their home court. For now, we're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 3 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Oklahoma City Thunder will defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 111-109. In what has definitely been our best simulation yet, the Minnesota Timberwolves' epic comeback attempts were thwarted by a last-second three point shot from Luguentz Dort. OKC took a sizable lead in the third quarter, but the Timberwolves fought back, even taking the lead at the very end. But the Thunder prevailed en route to their third straight victory in this series. They're now just one game away from the Finals.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL OKC 23 35 23 30 111 MIN 24 27 28 30 109

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 53 points in the win. Additionally, he earned nine assists, five rebounds, and one steal. Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace both added 12 points each, while Aaron Wiggins added another 10. But the real winner of the game was Dort, who's game-winning three set the Thunder up for a 3-0 lead. We'll see if they can close this series out in Game 4.

Anthony Edwards scored 50 points, along with three rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Julius Randle earned 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and block to support his 14 points. Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley added 13 and 12 points, respectively. Overall, the team played okay and did rally behind Edwards for some time. But it wasn't enough for them secure the win in the waning moments.

The Thunder were much more effective at shooting. They converted a higher percentage of field goals and three pointers, and earned more points off turnovers. While they did commit more team fouls, they did a better job of maintaining a lead throughout the game. While Minnesota played catch up, OKC stayed ahead. That was, until the Wolves took a late lead.

There's now only one potential game left in this series, according to 2K25.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Thunder STAT Timberwolves 40/78 (51%) Field Goals 38/80 (48%) 13/29 (45%) Three Pointers 9/24 (38%) 18/23 (78%) Free Throws 24/29 (83%) 7 Offensive Rebounds 13 34 Defensive Rebounds 36 5 Steals 9 4 Blocks 2 10 (13) Turnovers (Points Off) 8 (10) 16 Team Fouls 14

10 Biggest Lead 4 24:46 Time of Possession 23:12

With the win, the Thunder now take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series. It feels like a matter of “when” and not “if” anymore with this Thunder team. With the way they're playing, they really do have a great shot of making it to the finals. But the series isn't over yet, and there's still one more game yet to be played. We'll see if SGA and company can close this out in 4.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves now trail 0-3, and must now win four straight to head to the Finals. Things aren't looking good, especially after such a heartbreaking loss. Despite the team's best efforts to make it this far this year, they may have to go packing after four games. But anything can happen, and we'll see if Minnesota can make history in Game 4 and beyond.

The series continues in Minnesota for Game 4, but both teams travel back to Oklahoma City for Game 5. However, should the Thunder win Game 4, there won't be a Game 5, as they'll advance to the NBA Finals. And if that happens, they'll be facing the Pacers or the Knicks. We look forward to seeing what happens next!

That wraps up our Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game 3 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

