We've got the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game 5 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game thinks will win. The Thunder currently have a 3-1 lead in the series, and are just one win away from advancing to the NBA Finals. Minnesota, meanwhile, is hoping for a miracle to catapult them onto the NBA's biggest stage. As crazy as it sounds, either team can still win this series. But for now, we're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win Game 5.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game 5 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Oklahoma City Thunder will defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 113-106. It was a close contest all throughout the game, with Minnesota taking a small lead at the end of the third quarter. But the Thunder bounced back in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Timberwolves by 10 in the final 12 minutes. They maintained a small lead until the very end, resulting in their Game 5 victory.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL MIN 26 28 26 26 106 OKC 24 30 23 36 113

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 51 points in the win. Furthermore, he earned six rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Jalen Williams supported him with 25 points while also earning four rebounds and one assist. Besides Cason Wallace, nobody else scored double digit points in the win. But that didn't matter, as they rallied behind offensive superstar SGA in stunning fashion.

Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 37 points while also earning four rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Julius Randle dropped another 27 points while also earning five rebounds, six assists, and two steals in the loss. Mike Conley was the only other player to post 10 points or more, as the Timberwolves' offense, like OKC, rallied behind their best player. But simply put, SGA just had a better night, and that's why the Thunder won. Now we'll have to wait a whole offseason to see Ant on the court again.

Turnovers seemed to be a big problem for Minnesota. OKC earned seven steals, scoring 16 points the Timberwolves' 10 turnovers. Meanwhile, the Wolves only earned 12 points off the Thunder's eight turnovers. Furthermore, OKC was simply far more successful, boasting a higher FG and 3PT percentage. These factors all fed into their win.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Timberwolves STAT Thunder 38/79 (48%) Field Goals 42/73 (58%) 11/29 (38%) Three Pointers 9/22 (41%) 19/23 (83%) Free Throws 20/24 (83%) 13 Offensive Rebounds 5 30 Defensive Rebounds 32 5 Steals 7 3 Blocks 1 10 (12) Turnovers (Points Off) 8 (16) 12 Team Fouls 12

Article Continues Below

10 Biggest Lead 7 24:39 Time of Possession 23:20

With the win, the Thunder win the series and advance to the NBA Finals. Now, they'll face either the Indiana Pacers or New York Knicks, though with the Pacers up 3-1, we have a good idea of who they'll really face. After a close series against Denver which went to seven games, OKC got to end things short with Minnesota before going to the Finals. They'll continue to rely on stars like Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams to win it all next week.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves' 2024-2025 season comes to an end. Despite the great performances of players like Anthony Edwards, the team fell just short of making it to the final round. Now, they head to the offseason, where they'll have to make roster decisions, scout new players, prepare for the draft. We'll see if the Timberwolves can return in 2026 and go farther than they did this year.

With the series now over, there'll be no more games. But in case the Timberwolves win, Game 6 will take place in Minnesota. And should Minnesota win again, it'll all come down to one final game in OKC. Of course, we're not sure if it will really reach that point. That said, we look forward to seeing what happens next!

That wraps up our Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game 5 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

We'll see you in the final Sims, when the Thunder take on the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals!

If you want more NBA 2K content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Furthermore, there's still plenty of rewards to earn in MyTEAM and MyCAREER via Season 7. Additionally, always stay tuned for new episodes of 2KTV to earn some VC.

Lastly for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.