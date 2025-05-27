EA Sports revealed The College Football 26 Cover today, and WRs Ryan Williams (Alabama) and Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) lead the charge as this year's cover athletes. Additionally, EA Sports has confirmed their first reveal of the game, which is coming later this week. But for now, let's take a look at our College Football 26 cover athletes.

Who Are The College Football 26 Cover Athletes?

Alabama WR Ryan Williams and Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith are your College Football 26 Standard Edition cover athletes. Additionally, they do appear on the game's deluxe cover along with various other players, coaches, and fans.

“As a life long fan of EA Sports games, being on the cover of College Football 26 is a dream come true,” said Williams. “It was incredible to see myself in College Football 25 last year, and now to represent Alabama and share this moment with fans who've played EA Sports games for years in unreal.”

At 17 years old, Williams' enjoyed a strong freshman year with the Roll Tide. He earned over 900 yards from scrimmage and scored 10 total touchdowns last season. Overall, he was named a Freshman All-American, and earned a First-Team All-SEC and an SEC All-Freshman Team nod. With Year 1 under his belt, Williams hopes to do bigger and better things in 2025 and beyond.

“Being on the cover of EA Sports College Football 26 is a tremendous privilege,” said Smith. “I'm proud to represent Ohio State alongside Coach [Ryan] Day while carrying the Buckeye legacy forward, celebrating the passion of our fans and the tradition of this incredible program”.

Another freshman, Smith had an even more impressive season, earning over 1,300 receiving yards en route to a National Championship title. In the final game of the season against Notre Dame, Smith scored OSU's first touchdown to tie it up against the Fighting Irish. The team went on to earn four more unanswered scores as they won it all.

Both Ryan Williams and Jeremiah Smith make for great College Football 26 Cover Athletes. Last year, EA Sports went with three players in their last year to grace the cover of CFB 25. This year, they flipped the script, and now it's two young freshman leading the charge.

Lastly, EA Sports confirmed the full reveal of College Football 26, which comes on Thursday, May 29th, 2025. Expect something short and similar to last year's reveal. Overall, we expect to see some gameplay, along with presentational improvements. However, we do not anticipate hearing major gameplay details. We look forward to seeing the reveal!

