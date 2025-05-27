We've got the New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers Game 4 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game thinks will win. The Knicks won Game 3 thanks to the effort of C Karl-Anthony Towns, and now only trail 1-2. Meanwhile, the Pacers are looking to win one game at home to take a dominant 3-1 lead in the series. For now, we're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win.

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers Game 4 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the New York Knicks will defeat the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 113-108. The Knicks got off to a hot start, with the Pacers slowly catching up in the end. But in the final minutes, the Knicks did just enough to pull ahead and keep forcing fouls. Despite the Pacers' best efforts to come back and, they ultimately lost the game, as well as their lead in the series.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL NY 32 24 29 28 113 IND 21 30 25 32 108

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with an impressive 48 points in the win. Additionally, he earned seven rebounds and five assists while converting over 50% of his three-point attempts. Mikal Bridges added another 23 points while earning three rebounds, two assists, and one steal. And Karl-Anthony Towns topped things off with a 20 point performance along with 12 rebounds, one assist, and two steals. Overall, it was a great day for the Knicks, who staved off the Pacers for a Game 4 win.

Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 46 points while also earning eight rebounds and four assists. We did decide to play Aaron Nesmith, who's technically listed as Questionable for Game 4. He did drop 22 points, but even his appearance wasn't enough to contain Brunson tonight. Pascal Siakam was the only other player to score more than 10 points in the loss. Overall, it was a rough day for the Pacers, whose ugly start cost them in the end.

The Knicks actually converted a lower percentage of Free Throws and Three Pointers, but they attempted more shots overall. Otherwise, the stats were pretty neck and neck. The Pacers' comeback efforts in the end did help even things up, but they also committed a few fouls in an effort to win.

The Knicks took an 11-point lead at one point in the game. But in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, Indiana crawled back into the competition. As we mentioned earlier, the team kept committing fouls in hopes of coming back, but New York converted enough Free Throws to keep the Pacers at bay.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Knicks STAT Pacers 40/81 (49%) Field Goals 41/83 (49%) 10/25 (40%) Three Pointers 10/23 (43%) 23/30 (77%) Free Throws 16/20 (80%) 11 Offensive Rebounds 8 38 Defensive Rebounds 37 7 Steals 5 1 Blocks 0 5 (9) Turnovers (Points Off) 9 (5) 12 Team Fouls 18

11 Biggest Lead 1 24:12 Time of Possession 23:46

With the win, the Knicks manage to tie up the series. They earned two wins a row on the road, completely negating what the Pacers did in Game 1 & 2. Now, with the series reset, the Knicks can restart with a clean slate. However, they still need to win two more games if they hope to play against the Thunder or Timberwolves next week.

Meanwhile, the Pacers lose the opportunity to extend their lead. Usually, a 3-1 lead in a series typically indicates that you'll win. However, with things tied up, now it's like the series has started all over. Two wins stand between the Pacers and a trip to the Finals. We'll see what they can do in Game 5 and beyond.

The series heads back to New York for Game 5, and back to Indiana, should it go that far. If the Pacers manage to win Games 4 & 5, they'll secure a seat in the NBA Finals. But the Knicks are looking good after that win, and we won't count them out just yet. We look forward to seeing what happens next!

That wraps up our Pacers vs. Knicks Game 4 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

If you want more NBA 2K content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Furthermore, there's still plenty of rewards to earn in MyTEAM and MyCAREER via Season 7. Additionally, always stay tuned for new episodes of 2KTV to earn some VC.

