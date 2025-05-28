The College Football 26 Reveal arrives later this week, giving players a glimpse of the next installment in the series. College Football 26 marks a vital entry for the series, one that we think will set the tone of future games. College Football 25 was a huge success because it was the first NCAAF game in over 10 years. While we enjoyed the game, we hope to see massive improvements to the main experience. But when exactly does this reveal take place, and where can you watch it?

College Football 26 Reveal – When & Where to Watch

The College Football 26 Reveal premieres on Thursday, May 28th, 2025 at 6:55 AM PT/ 9:55 AM ET. You can watch the stream on the developers' official social channels like YouTube. The Reveal will be first of many trailers as we approach the game's launch date.

Based on previous Reveal Trailers, we don't expect too see anything over two minutes. Last year's reveal was about 1:57 in length, so we're predicting a similar length for this year's installment.

What To Expect from the College Football 26 Reveal

Overall, the College Football 26 reveal will likely show bits of gameplay, but no direct footage. While we probably won't see scoreboards or receiver routes, we'll still get to see things like the graphics, stadiums, player models, mascots, and more.

But one thing we do think we'll see is real coaches, which are being added to this year's title. Real coaches were already revealed on the game's Deluxe Cover. Furthermore, EA Sports already released some gameplay photos online, one of which includes Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day.

We also probably won't hear any major details on Dynasty or Road To Glory either. If anything, we can expect EA Sports to release Deep Dives leading up to the game's launch that will go over each mode in depth.

One area we're curious about is Mascots. Will CFB 26 include more? We hope so, as it would one day be cool to see every mascot make an appearance in a CFB game.

Overall, that includes everything we know so far about the College Football 26 Reveal. We look forward to seeing the next installment in the CFB series from EA. College Football 25 was a hit, financially and critically. Now it's up to EA to continue and deliver an experience that's bigger and better than ever before.

Lastly, for more gaming and NCAAF news, visit ClutchPoints.