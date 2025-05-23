With the Tush Push set to remain in the NFL for the 2025-2026 season, we can't help but wonder if it should belong in EA Sports' Madden 26 as well. Despite the controversy the play has caused, the Tush Push has undoubtedly become an extremely useful play for teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills. And ever since Philly popularized it, the whole league has either tried to emulate it, or stop it themselves. But it's time to ask the real question that nobody else has the guts to say: Does this belong in a video game?

Should EA Sports Put The Tush Push in Madden 26?

We believe that EA Sports should put the Tush Push play in Madden NFL 26. Considering that the play will still be legal, and that the goal of the game is to match the authenticity of the sport, this decision seems like a no-brainer. After all, EA added a whole unique animation for Eagles' HB Saquon Barkley last year after his incredible play against the Jaguars. So, why can't they add a play that multiple teams can use?

There's only two major reasons as to why we see this play might not be in the game.

A) The NFL might still consider the play a health concern, and therefore might request this play not to be in the game

B) It could be an overpowered play, manipulated to drain clock and win online games

But I'd like to dissect those arguments and argue myself as to why they don't matter.

Firstly, there hasn't been enough data to suggest that the Tush Push is a dangerous play. QBs like Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen have never been hurt on a Tush Push. And while some players have gotten hurt on those plays, it doesn't happen enough to warrant a major health concern. As far as the data is concerned, it's a normal play like any other.

Secondly, there's tons of overpowered plays in Madden. If plays like Four Verticals can still be overpowered after all these years, then a Tush Push is fine. Plus, the needs of the competitive community do not outweigh the vastly larger casual playerbase. I guarantee that if you took a vote, most Madden Players wouldn't mind seeing it in the game. Because EA Sports, it's in the game… right?

Lastly, EA Sports may just opt not to put it in the game if they feel it is not important enough. But I would hope otherwise, as it would add something new to the game. Plus, the option to use a Tush Push over a QB sneak provides more variety of short yardage situations. One may argue that it would make the QB sneak useless. But to that I ask: Does anyone use every single play in the playbook?

Anyways, that wraps up our thoughts on seeing the Tush Push in Madden 26. We certainly would love to see it, and I'm not just saying it as an Eagles fan. There's tons of other things we'd love to see too, like improved presentation, team builder, gameplay, and more. Regardless, stay on the lookout for new Madden 26 and College Football 26 info, which we feel could be right around the corner.

