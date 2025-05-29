May 29, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET

The 2025 NFL season will be hugely important for the Los Angeles Rams. LA almost made it to the NFC Championship in 2024 and will look to get back there in 2025. Could the Rams make a big trade to help get them over the hump and back into the Super Bowl?

Rams head coach Sean McVay kept the door open for a potential Jalen Ramsey trade during an interview at Wednesday's OTAs.

“Yeah, we would never close out those opportunities,” McVay said when asked about the Ramsey trade rumors.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said on Wednesday that “zero has changed” regarding the Ramsey situation. McDaniel appeared to be slightly agitated and short when talking about Ramsey, which is not a good sign.

While McVay kept the possibility alive, he does not agree that the Dolphins are simply waiting for June 1st to come and go.

“You and I both know that's not a real date,” McVay told a reporter who suggested it was the next checkpoint in the process.

Miami can receive some significant cap savings if they trade Ramsey after June 1st.

Sean McVay suggests it could be expensive for the Rams to trade for Jalen Ramsey

Article Continues Below

McVay walked a fine line with his comments on Wednesday.

While McVay did keep hope alive of a trade, he did suggest that it could be expensive to acquire Ramsey. The Rams may not be willing to pay that price.

“There’s not a whole lot that I have to offer,” McVay said. “There’s a lot of layers with something of that magnitude when you’re talking about the caliber of the player; the compensation that they’re looking for in return. What does that look like? . . . Obviously, we love Jalen. We love Jalen intimately. There would be some things that we would need to be able to do if that was going to be a direction that we went. We certainly haven’t closed the door on that, but there hasn’t been any meaningful, tangible dialogue as of late. But that can always change pretty quickly, as you know.”

This matches what NFL insider Peter Schrager mentioned on Wednesday. Schrager dumped cold water on the idea of the Rams trading for Ramsey, citing his contract as one reason.

“The issue with Jalen Ramsey is that he's making $20M a year, so someone is at least going to have to take some of that [money], a big bulk of that. And the Dolphins are not going to trade him for 30 cents on the dollar, ” Schrager said on Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show.

What happens next is unclear, especially if the Rams are not interested in signing Ramsey.