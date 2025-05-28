We've got the Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Game 5 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts will win. The Pacers have a 3-1 lead in the series, and are just one win away from advancing to the NBA Finals. The Knicks, meanwhile, will hope for a miracle as they attempt to win three in a row. Still, both teams have a chance to win this series, but for now, we're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win.

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Game 5 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the New York Knicks will defeat the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 105-96. The Knicks took a decent lead at the end of the first, which was blown completely by the end of the half. However, they picked back up in the second half, outscoring the Knicks in both the third and the fourth to secure a victory. Thanks to a good defensive effort, New York now sends the series to Game 6.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL IND 18 30 23 25 96 NY 26 23 26 30 105

Mikal Bridges led the Knicks with 25 points in the win. Additionally, he earned eight rebounds, four assists, and one steal. Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns earned 18 points and 18 rebounds along with four assists. Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson scored 17 and 15 points, respectively, while OG Anunoby added anther 14. Overall, Nobody was flashy, but everybody did their part in winning this game.

The Pacers, on the other hand, focused on giving the ball to Tyrese Haliburton. Overall, he scored 36 points while also getting two assists. But besides Pascal Siakam (12) and Andrew Nembhard (10), nobody scored more than 8 points in the loss. Siakam also earned 11 rebounds along with eight assists. But overall, it wasn't a gret day for Indiana's offense besides a strong second quarter.

Overall, the Knicks converted more FGs, 3PTs, and Free Throws than the Pacers. And while they turned the ball over more, they simply made more of their own opportunities. Furthermore, New York earned 20 more rebounds and committed less fouls, playing a much cleaner game overall. These factors aided the Knicks in their winning effort. And because of that, they stick around just a bit longer in hopes of heading to the NBA's biggest stage.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Pacers STAT Knicks 37/81 (46%) Field Goals 38/82 (46%) 11/27 (41%) Three Pointers 12/27 (44%) 11/15 (73%) Free Throws 17/21 (81%) 6 Offensive Rebounds 16 32 Defensive Rebounds 42 5 Steals 3 3 Blocks 1 4 (7) Turnovers (Points Off) 6 (7) 13 Team Fouls 9

4 Biggest Lead 13 24:37 Time of Possession 23:32

With the win, the Knicks stay alive in the series and only trail by one game. Just two more wins separates them from an NBA Finals appearance. However, it won't be easy. The Pacers will do everything in their power to finish the series early. But a win here puts more pressure on Indiana than it does New York, so we'll see what happens next.

Meanwhile, the Pacers lose the opportunity to end the series early. Should the Thunder beat Minnesota in 5, then Indiana would ideally like to do the same to New York. But at the end of the day, all that matters right now is just advancing to the next round by any means necessary. The Pacers didn't get this far, only to see their season end via historic comeback. We'll see if the they're are able to finish this series back on their home court and in front of the fans.

The series now heads back to Indiana, where the Pacers will hope to close things out. But if the Knicks secure one final win at home, they'll extend this series to Game 7. Both teams will head back to Indiana for one final bout, and the winner there will head to the NBA Finals. It's an exciting postseason, and we can't wait to see how it all ends.

That wraps up our Pacers vs. Knicks Game 5 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

