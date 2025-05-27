EA Sports' college football video game is back for another year as CFB 26 will be released on July 10th. The covers were released on Tuesday, and Ohio State football wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is one of the cover athletes. Smith graced the cover with Alabama WR Ryan Williams. The two freshman were two of the best players in college football last season.

Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams are on the cover of the standard version of the game, and the deluxe edition features many more players and coaches. There also former cover athletes like Denard Robinson, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush. For Smith, this is a big day, and it means a lot to him.

“Being on the cover of EA Sports College Football 26 is a tremendous privilege, and I’m proud to represent Ohio State alongside Coach Day while carrying the Buckeye legacy forward, celebrating the passion of our fans and the tradition of this incredible program,” Smith said, according to an article from On3.

This is also huge for Alabama WR Ryan Williams. In any normal year, he is easily the best freshman in the country last season. However, the 2024 season was a bit of an anomaly with him and Smith being two of the best players in the entire country as true freshman. Now, they are on the cover of this beloved video game.

“I know y’all think I’m young, but growing up, the oldest one I remember is the one with Mark Ingram,” Williams said. “From there to 2014, just playing those games — if I could ever be on the cover, it would mean the world to me. Just thinking back to little Ryan, that’s what they called me back home. If he got to see what was going on right now, I could only imagine how excited he would be. It’s a blessing. It’s super exciting. Just remembering all those memories, playing mascot mode, playing road of glory, all those memories, they all come creeping in. It almost makes you emotional, just because of how exciting it is.”

With this being the second year of the game's return, it was only fitting to put two sophomore stars like Smith and Williams on the cover.

“Last year, when we brought back the pride, pageantry, atmospheres and traditions of college football, the response from fans was overwhelming,” EA vice president of marketing Evan Dexter said in a statement. “With College Football 26, we’re celebrating our sophomore season with two generational sophomore wide receivers on the cover, and we can’t wait for the world to experience even more heart and authenticity across athletes, stadiums, coaches and fans.”

The release of CFB 25 made shockwaves across the college football world, and fans are excited for CFB 26 as well. Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams will certainly be two of the best players in the game.