We've got the Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Game 2 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts will win. We've reached the Conference Finals Round, where the last two teams in the East will duke it out for a trip to the Finals. Indiana defeated the Knicks in a stunning Overtime win in Game 1. Meanwhile, the Knicks are hoping to tie the series up before heading out on the road. Both teams will have plenty of chances to win this best-of-seven series, but for now, we're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win.

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Game 2 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Indiana Pacers will defeat the New York Knicks in Game 2 108-103. In this contest, both teams fought back and forth, but Indiana took a 10-point lead near the end to give them some breathing room. Although the Knicks cut the deficit, they failed in their efforts to comeback and win Game 2. Because of that, they remain winless in this series so far.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL IND 21 27 27 33 108 NY 27 22 24 30 103

Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 31 points while also earning eight rebounds and five assists. Several other Pacers players (four, in fact) managed to score 14 or more points in the win, contributing to the offensive success. Andrew Nembhard earned two steals and one block to support his 18 points, six rebounds, and one assist. Overall, a team win helped Indiana secure Game 2.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Knicks with 35 points. Additionally, he earned 14 rebound, two assists, and one steal. Jalen Brunson dropped another 31 while also earning nine rebounds, four assists, and one steal. But besides those two, only Josh Hart managed to score 10 points. Nobody else on the team dropped more than seven after him.

New York converted less Field Goals, Three Pointers, and Free Throws, all of which contributed to their loss. Despite that, they did well enough to catch up in the end. But unfortunately, they just didn't have enough time to tie things up. No Overtime this time, as Indiana pulled through.

The Knicks were also outscored in every quarter except the first. And while they cut the deficit in the end, they could not manage to come back. We'll see if they can avoid another heartbreaking loss when Game 3 comes around.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Pacers STAT Knicks 37/77 (48%) Field Goals 39/87 (45%) 10/23 (43%) Three Pointers 9/25 (36%) 24/30 (80%) Free Throws 16/21 (76%) 6 Offensive Rebounds 11 42 Defensive Rebounds 40 5 Steals 4 2 Blocks 0 6 (9) Turnovers (Points Off) 6 (9) 12 Team Fouls 16

10 Biggest Lead 9 24:29 Time of Possession 23:30

With the win, the Pacers now take a 2-0 lead in the series. Furthermore, they head back home for Games 3 & 4, where they can potentially sweep the Knicks. However, even just winning of these two games will help the Pacers have a firm grasp on the lead. At the least, they've gotten off to a great start. But we'll see if a change of location changes things up on the court for Haliburton and co.

Meanwhile, the Knicks now trail 0-2 in this series. They'll also now be traveling to Indiana for Games 3 & 4, where they will need to win one more game if they want to play back at home again. Ideally, they'd like to turn the tables and win two unanswered games. That way the series is tied again, and everything will be reset. We'll see what the Knicks can do moving forward.

The series continues in Indiana for Games 3 & 4. Should the Pacers win both games at home, they'll end the series early. Otherwise, they'll have to come back to New York in Game 5. But anything can happen, as this year's playoffs have been something different entirely. We look forward to seeing what happens next!

That wraps up our Pacers vs. Knicks Game 2 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

