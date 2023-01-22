Aubrey Plaza is an actress and comedian who continues to make her mark in the entertainment world. Starting off in 2006, Plaza has been featured in tons of movies and TV shows, with her biggest achievement being the 125 episodes she has done as April Ludgate in Parks and Recreation. Aside from this hugely successful show, Plaza has been featured in some big movies, including the Guy Ritchie-directed Operation Fortune, which was released recently. Given her success, it is worthwhile looking over Aubrey Plaza’s net worth in 2023.

Aubrey Plaza’s Net Worth in 2023 (estimate): $8 million

Aubrey Plaza’s net worth is $8 million, as estimated by numerous sources including Celebrity Net Worth. As mentioned above, the majority of that comes from her leading role on Parks and Recreation, where she featured for six seasons. Her transition from TV to the big screen has been very successful, as she’s starred in many acclaimed films over the last several years.

However, to get to the point where Plaza started getting some roles in movies and in TV almost effortlessly, we need to take a look at her journey.

The comedian and actress was born in Wilmington, Delaware. Plaza comes from an upper-class family, as her mother was an attorney and her dad was a financial advisor. Faith was a huge part of her upbringing, as she was raised a Catholic. She also attended an all-girls Catholic school in Delaware before moving to New York to study film at New York University. She made it clear from the get-go that movies and entertainment in general were her life’s calling.

Now, with a career spanning almost 20 years, Plaza’s dreams have been fully realized.

When it comes to the start of her career, Aubrey Plaza started from the bottom, with improv shows and an internship at NBC. Despite some early traction, landing comedy roles on shows like The Improv and The Laugh Factory, it was still a struggle for the female comedian to be featured in some major work. One of her most notable early film roles was playing Seth Rogen’s love interest in the Judd Apatow-directed Funny People, but that was a relatively small one. After that came some skit work for pages like Funny or Die and CollegeHumor, putting her name out there in terms of comedians.

Plaza’s real breakthrough came in 2009 when she was cast as April Ludgate in Parks and Recreation.

In this critically acclaimed sitcom, despite Amy Poehler being the lead role, it was Aubrey Plaza that completely stole the show at times. She played a fairly uninterested young employee and owned the role fully, earning widespread critical acclaim. By the time the TV show was dominating the ratings, it is estimated the Delaware-born actress was making upward of $200 thousand per episode, near the pay grades of Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, two of her main co-stars on the show. Right now, however, it is estimated that Plaza takes home around $350 thousand per episode in TV shows, which is a huge part of her net worth.

Obviously, Plaza also made a splash in the movie industry, making some great movies along her career path. Among her most famous roles is one from a 2019 remake of the iconic horror film Child’s Play. In this movie, Aubrey Plaza plays the lead role, helping it earn $45 million at the box office against a budget of just $10 million.

Other than acting, Plaza has also directed and produced movies. Some of them performed well compared to their budgets, contributing huge amounts to the presumed net worth of this incredibly talented performer.

Nowadays, Aubrey Plaza’s career remains on the rise, as she’s starred in many TV shows and movies of late. She was part of the main cast of Legion, appearing in 27 episodes, alongside a seven-episode run in the HBO-produced The White Lotus. She also hosted Saturday Night Live in January 2022. Plaza played the lead role in Emily The Criminal, one of the most critically acclaimed films of 2022, and headlines Francis Ford Coppola’s highly anticipated upcoming film Megalopolis

This year, Aubrey Plaza will be seen on TV even more, as Disney cast her in the new Agatha: Cowen of Chaos series that will premiere in 2023. It is still unknown what her role will be exactly, but being part of the cast this early before the show is released is definitely a good sign for the actress and her fans.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Aubrey Plaza’s net worth in 2023?