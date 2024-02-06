Aubrey Plaza opened up about her big Parks and Recreation reunion with Nick Offerman for a Mountain Dew Super Bowl ad.

It might not feature Leslie Knope, Li'l Sebastian, Jean-Ralphio Saperstein, Sweetums candy, the Tammys or any of the other beloved recurring characters and gags from Parks and Recreation, but Super Bowl viewers will be treated to a Mountain Dew ad during the big game starring Aubrey Plaza and Nick Offerman at least.

Aubrey Plaza spoke via Zoom to Variety about the upcoming, highly anticipated Mountain Dew Super Bowl commercial, where she and Offerman get into some high octane hijinks while sampling the brand's new Baja Blast-flavored beverage.

Plaza confirms she and Offerman are not officially playing their fan-favorite Parks and Rec characters of April Ludgate and Ron Swanson, but the personas they're donning for the commercial aren't that far off.

“It was so fun because I love Nick so much and even though we’re not playing our characters in ‘Parks and Rec’, it does feel in some way like a little April and Ron reunion,” Plaza explained. “And I feel like in some alternate universe, this is exactly what they would be doing. So it all made sense to me.”

According to Variety, the ad sees the pair ride fire-breathing dragons, get stuck in an elevator, get pummeled in a boxing ring, and get hit in the head with toys by a group of kids at a pool party, all while “having a blast” drinking the new beverage — presumably with their signature deadpan comedic sensibilities.

Plaza was asked if this team-up might foreshadow a possible Parks and Recreation reunion at some point, but she didn't take the question too seriously. “You know, there could be like a ‘Parks and Rec'-‘Game of Thrones' mash-up here, where April and Ron time travel into ‘Game of Thrones' times and then we’re just riding those dragons around,” Plaza teased. “I don’t know, I’m just spitballing here.”

Regardless, sounds like the Mountain Dew Super Bowl ad will be must-see viewing for fans of Parks and Rec, Aubrey Plaza and Nick Offerman.