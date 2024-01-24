Ethan Coen's next solo-directed film, Honey Don't, will feature MCU veteran Chris Evans and comedy star Aubrey Plaza.

Over his writing and directing career, Ethan Coen has gotten the chance to work with some of the most recognizable names in Hollywood including Jeff Bridges, Tom Hanks, Julianne Moore, George Clooney, and many more. It will continue with Coen's next film which will star veterans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Parks and Recreation as its leads.

Coen's next film, Honey Don't, will star Chris Evans and Aubrey Plaza in what has been hinted to be a comedy-caper in the vain of the director's most recent film Drive-Away Dolls, according to Deadline. Margaret Qualley, who starred in Drive-Away Dolls, was also confirmed by the outlet to be starring in the film alongside Evans and Plaza.

After over 30 years of writing and directing together, brothers Joel and Ethan Coen began pursuing solo projects after the release of 2018's The Ballad of Buster Scruggs for Netflix.

Joel's solo-debut film was 2021's The Tragedy of Macbeth, starring Denzel Washington, for Apple TV Plus.

Ethan's solo career began with the 2022 documentary for A24, Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind, which chronicled the life of the man widely considered to be the first real “wild man” of rock and roll. He followed the documentary up with his first solo-directed feature film Drive-Away Dolls, which is set to release on February 23, 2024, after being delayed out of 2023 due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Ethan Coen still kept things close to home as the writer for Honey Don't is his wife and longtime film editor, Tricia Cooke. She was his writing partner on Drive-Away Dolls, as well.

Honey Don't is in production and no release date has been announced.