While it was just the first game of the season for Auburn basketball, Bruce Pearl is worried their loss to Baylor will haunt Selection Sunday.

After losing in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, Auburn basketball was looking to come back with a vengeance. However, Bruce Pearl and company were stopped in their tracks as Auburn basketball fell to Baylor in their first game of the season.

With Baylor being ranked No. 20 in the country, Auburn basketball had an opportunity to make an early statement. Despite their efforts, Auburn would lose to the Bears, 88-82. While it was just the first game of the season, Pearl knows it could hurt the Tigers come Selection Sunday, via Justin Hokanson of On3.

“We held our own, but I feel like it's a missed opportunity,” Pearl said. “Come Selection Sunday, games like this matter. We did not do what we came here to do.”

Auburn held an impressive 43-34 lead at halftime. However, the Tigers were simply outmatched in the second half, getting outscored 54-39. As the Tigers move forward, Pearl is looking for Auburn to clamp down defensively and to not squander an early lead. Especially against a team of Baylor's quality.

The Tigers will have plenty of opportunities throughout the season to pick up a team-defining win. Playing in the SEC, they'll have to do battle against teams like Tennessee and Kentucky. Five schools from the SEC made the AP Top 25 preseason poll.

While Auburn will look to hold their own against conference rivals, Bruce Pearl viewed their Baylor matchup as a statement opportunity. The Tigers may not have cashed in, but Pearl is looking to use it as a building block as they prepare for their SEC gauntlet. Come Selection Sunday, Pearl is hoping their loss to Baylor doesn't bit Auburn too bad.