3 bold predictions for the Auburn Tigers in Week 3 vs. Penn State

Week 3 of the college football season is here, and the schedule features some outstanding matchups. Week 2’s upset-filled chaos will be a tough act to follow, but week 3 is sure to be a thrilling time all its own. While it may not be a ranked matchup, Auburn football hosting No. 22 Penn State certainly has the feel of one.

Both teams are coming off home wins against Group of Five teams the previous week. The Nittany Lions destroyed Ohio 46-10, while the Tigers fought for a close 24-16 victory over San Jose State. This game is also a rematch of last year’s showdown in Happy Valley, which Penn State won 28-20.

This game marks Auburn’s first time ever hosting a Big Ten team, and just the fourth regular-season game against a team from the conference in school history. After an offseason filled with questions, an upset win en route to a 3-0 start would be huge for the Tigers. With that in mind, let’s make a few bold predictions for Auburn in this showdown.

3 Bold Auburn Football Predictions For Game Vs. Penn State

3. Auburn’s defense forces two turnovers

Through two games this season, Auburn’s defense has been good, but not great. The Tigers are currently sixth in the SEC in both total and scoring defense, allowing 300 yards and 16 points per game. However, their run defense has shined, as their 64 yards allowed per game is the lowest in the conference.

One area where the defense has struggled is in forcing turnovers. Auburn has no interceptions and no forced fumbles through the first two games of the season. Considering the competition the Tigers have faced, Mercer and San Jose State, the lack of turnovers is incredibly concerning.

Statistically, there’s no reason why Auburn’s defense would magically start forcing turnovers against Penn State, easily the best team the Tigers have faced so far. Bold predictions aren’t the pinnacle of logic though, so why not predict it now? If the Tigers’ start causing some chaos on defense, that bodes very well for their chances in this game.

2. Tank Bigsby runs for two touchdowns

Bigsby has been the bright spot on an offense that has struggled so far. Through two games, the junior running back has 198 yards and three touchdowns, all while averaging 6.8 yards per carry. He is the backbone of the Auburn offense, plain and simple.

If Auburn has any shot at upsetting Penn State, Bigsby has to be at his best. The Nittany Lions have a pretty strong rushing defense, allowing just 80.5 yards on the ground per game. Still, the Atlanta native will have to elevate his game for the Tigers to win.

If Bigsby can rush for over 100 yards, Auburn fans would be very happy. However, they’d be even happier if he can get into the end zone twice on Saturday afternoon.

1. Auburn football scores the upset win

Heading into this game, Penn State is a near-consensus favorite over Auburn. The Nittany Lions are 2.5-point betting favorites, but the line is only that close because the Tigers have home field advantage. ESPN’s Football Power Index also strongly favors the Nittany Lions, giving them a 61.7% chance to win.

All the odds point towards a Penn State victory, but Auburn has never been one to back down from a challenge. Between the offseason full of questions and welcoming a ranked team to town, this may be the biggest game on the Tigers’ schedule this season. Don’t underestimate a team that has nothing to lose, and Auburn will play as such on Saturday.