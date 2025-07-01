The Milwaukee Bucks have been in the rumor mill all offseason, as there is speculation the club could move on from Giannis Antetokounmpo. On Monday, the rumor mill picked up steam on a potential trade; however, it's for Antetokounmpo's teammate instead.

It's believed that guard Pat Connaughton could be traded by the Bucks this offseason, according to insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer. And from the sounds of it, Milwaukee has some options on the table to consider.

“The Bucks are actively working to trade Pat Connaughton and are said to have a couple [of] potential avenues to a deal.”

It's currently unclear exactly what kind of offer the Bucks could get in trading Connaughton. For a player of his caliber, teams typically trade one or two second-round picks. It is also possible he is involved in a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. But until a deal is done, we won't know what Milwaukee gets in return.

These trade rumors swirling around Pat Connaughton come after the 32-year-old guard decided to exorcise his $9.4 million player option to remain with the Bucks. The size of his contract, along with the fact that the deal ends after the 2025-26 season, could be reasons why Milwaukee could trade him away this offseason.

Connaughton has played a reserve role for the Bucks for the past seven seasons. He was only able to play 41 games last season after suffering a fractured right hand. When healthy, Connaughton averaged 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and owning a 32.1% three-point percentage.

The Bucks made a head-turning signing to begin free agency after re-signing guard Kevin Porter Jr. He agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract to return to Milwaukee. The front office also managed to re-sign Bobby Portis as well, allowing the team to maintain consistency moving forward.