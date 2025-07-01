The Georgia football team is one of the hottest programs in the country right now on the recruiting trail, and it had quite a day on Monday. The Bulldogs picked up three commitments in total, with two coming from the 2026 class, and one coming from the 2027 class. The first 2026 prospect to commit to Georgia was four-star defensive lineman PJ Dean. Then later in the day, another four-star DL decided to play for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs as Preston Carey announced his commitment.

“BREAKING: Four-Star DL Preston Carey has Committed to Georgia, he tells me for @Rivals,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’5 300 DL chose the Bulldogs over Florida, Auburn, & Rutgers.”

Florida, Auburn and Rutgers were all recruiting Preston Carey hard, but they were no match for Kirby Smart and the Georgia football team. The Bulldogs are on another level on the recruiting trail right now.

After announcing his commitment to Georgia, Carey had a short message to share:

“To be the best in the country, you have to play with the best in the country,” he said.

Carey is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He is the #309 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #36 DL and the #48 player in the state of Florida. Carey currently attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL. The in-state Gators recruited him hard, but Carey chose rival Georgia.

The 2026 Georgia football recruiting class is shaping up to be another special one. After this commitment from Preston Carey, the Bulldogs have the #2 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports. Georgia now has commitments from one five-star, 18 four-stars and six three-stars. Kirby Smart has always been good at bringing top talent to Athens, and he is outstanding at turning those players into NFL draft picks. The Bulldogs are poised for long-term success in this new era of college football.