The Georgia football team is one of the hottest programs in the country right now on the recruiting trail, and it had quite a day on Monday. The Bulldogs picked up three commitments in total, with two coming from the 2026 class, and one coming from the 2027 class. The first 2026 prospect to commit to Georgia was four-star defensive lineman PJ Dean. Then later in the day, another four-star DL decided to play for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs as Preston Carey announced his commitment.

“BREAKING: Four-Star DL Preston Carey has Committed to Georgia, he tells me for @Rivals,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’5 300 DL chose the Bulldogs over Florida, Auburn, & Rutgers.”

Florida, Auburn and Rutgers were all recruiting Preston Carey hard, but they were no match for Kirby Smart and the Georgia football team. The Bulldogs are on another level on the recruiting trail right now.

After announcing his commitment to Georgia, Carey had a short message to share:

“To be the best in the country, you have to play with the best in the country,” he said.

Carey is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He is the #309 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #36 DL and the #48 player in the state of Florida. Carey currently attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL. The in-state Gators recruited him hard, but Carey chose rival Georgia.

The 2026 Georgia football recruiting class is shaping up to be another special one. After this commitment from Preston Carey, the Bulldogs have the #2 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports. Georgia now has commitments from one five-star, 18 four-stars and six three-stars. Kirby Smart has always been good at bringing top talent to Athens, and he is outstanding at turning those players into NFL draft picks. The Bulldogs are poised for long-term success in this new era of college football.

More NCAA Football News
Michigan Wolverines tight end Max Bredeson (44) looks on during a practice session before the College Football Playoff national championship game against the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium.
Michigan football reveals attendees for Big Ten Media DaysScotty White ·
Mississippi Rebels Cheerleaders run the Ole Miss flags across the field after a touchdown during the second half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
4-star EDGE picks Ole Miss football over Ohio State, WashingtonScotty White ·
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates after pulling in a deep pass for a big gain during the Georgia G-Day spring football game in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 12, 2025.
Georgia gets recruiting win over Oregon, USC with 4-star DBLorenzo J Reyna ·
Texas State Bobcats head coach GJ Kinne celebrates with the trophy after the game against the North Texas Mean Green at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Pac-12 officially welcomes Texas State as newest member to hit key markerScotty White ·
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) throws a deep ball during the Georgia G-Day spring football game in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 12, 2025.
Georgia nabs commitment from 2026 4-star over Ohio StateLorenzo J Reyna ·
Notre Dame Fighting Irish cheerleaders carry flags across the field during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Notre Dame Stadium.
Notre Dame football’s recruiting tear continues with 4-star win over Ohio State, LSUScotty White ·