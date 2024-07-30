With a new-look SEC coming in the 2024 season from conference expansion, Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze is looking to make a big jump in his second season on the Plains.

Last season, the Tigers finished 6-7, losing their last three games, which included defeats to New Mexico State, Alabama in the Iron Bowl, and Maryland in the bowl game.

Despite the losses, improvements were made to the Auburn football program under Freeze last year, even if the win total only increased by one. So, it's reasonable to believe that more improvements will be made during the 2024 season.

For starters, Freeze and his staff have been on a recruiting heater beginning with the 2024 class, including their transfer portal additions from both the winter and spring windows. The Tigers walked away with the No. 8 overall class in 2024, and though their transfer ranking was only good for 27th in the country, the additions are notable, particularly on the offense.

Now all the Tigers have to do is put it together in a season where the SEC got even tougher. But don't sleep on this Auburn football team this year. Now, let's get into some bold predictions for the 2024 season.

Auburn football will be top three in rushing in the SEC

Okay, maybe this one isn't that bold considering that running the ball was basically the entire offense for the Tigers last season. But that was also because they had to run the ball given their lack of a passing game threat. That should improve drastically this season, which means that the running game could become even better.

Everywhere Freeze has been, he's had a lethal rushing attack, with only a few of his teams finishing outside the top 50 nationally in rushing yards per game, according to USA Today. Last season, the Tigers were fourth in the SEC in yards per game with 189. They'll be bringing back the entire running back group from last year, highlighted by Jarquez Hunter, Damari Alston, and Jeremiah Cobb.

If the passing game takes a leap forward, that just means the Tigers' running game will likewise take one.

Auburn football's passing game moves to top five in SEC

Speaking of the passing game, the Tigers were dead last in passing yards per game in the SEC in 2023 (162.2). That was good for No. 121 in the nation. Yet, somehow, the Tigers pulled out six wins.

The good news is, believe it or not, that Michigan State transfer quarterback Payton Thorne is back, as Freeze didn't go hunting in the portal for a new signal caller. That's not to say this move wasn't met with criticism. But many forget that Thorne was over a 3,000-yard passer back in 2021, throwing for 21 touchdowns.

What Freeze did do in the portal was go out and grab three receivers, including Penn State's best last season in KeAndre Lambert-Smith. The room also got an even bigger boost with four true freshmen, including five-star Cam Coleman, who had a big spring.

Freeze is an offensive guru who typically likes a fairly balanced offense. But he tends to make his offenses explosive with a highly productive passing game. By his fourth season at Ole Miss back in 2015, the Rebels had the best passing offense in the SEC and never ranked lower than fifth in the conference during his entire tenure there. Going from last in the SEC to top five would be a massive jump, but the skill position players that Freeze and his staff added should make for a big improvement on this side of the ball in 2024.

Auburn football wins nine games in 2024

If the offense does improve and the defense takes steps forward under new coordinator DJ Durkin, then the win total should definitely get a bump. The Tigers' schedule also helps with that, at least a little bit.

Realistically, Auburn can start their season 4-0 before they host Oklahoma on Sept. 28. Even then, inviting the Sooners to Jordan-Hare Stadium, who will have a young quarterback behind center, probably leans more toward the Tigers being favored. However, that will be the heart of SEC competition, where after the Tigers will have three straight road games against Georgia, Missouri, and Kentucky. But who’s to say they can't at least go 2-1 in that stretch?

After, it's Vanderbilt, UL Monroe, and Texas A&M at home before the Iron Bowl at Alabama. Auburn is probably going to surprise some folks this year and make a few upsets along the way, even with a nasty road schedule.

Auburn football wins the Iron Bowl

One of those upsets is going to come against Alabama. Freeze knows he had the Crimson Tide last year. That is until Jalen Milroe led a dramatic comeback late in the game that gave Alabama the victory. Games like that are ones that coaches don't forget and put emphasis on a year later. With the game being at Bryant-Denny Stadium, this becomes a bit more challenging for Auburn, but as was evident last season, crazy things tend to happen in this game. Plus, this will be new Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer's first Iron Bowl.

Auburn gets their first win in the Iron Bowl since 2019 and their first in Tuscaloosa since 2010.