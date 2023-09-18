The Auburn football program has its first conference game coming up against Texas A&M on Saturday, and Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze addressed the possibility of playing both Payton Thorne and Robby Ashford at quarterback in the game.

“That's the plan, as long as we are playing well,” Hugh Freeze said, via Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports. “Look, this is like life. You got to do your job well, and if you do your job well, things usually work out and if you don't, things usually don't work out. We have confidence and I thought he (Thorne) threw it really well the other night. He made one bad decision, I thought, but the others, we kind of shed on as coaches, and so I hope he continues to build on that. The guy was 18 yards from doing something that an Auburn quarterback hasn't done in a really long time, maybe ever. So, I hope we build on that and gain confidence from that. At the same time, I've been clear about Robby (Ashford) having a role and I do believe that, particularly against the level of athleticism we are about to see. I think there is a role for him, too. He threw it well when he came in the other night, but you can't be ‘herky-jerky, in-and-out' and that's something we all agree on.”

The questions about the quarterback situation for the Auburn football program go back to before the season started. Payton Thorne has played the bulk of the snaps, but Hugh Freeze has said he wants Robby Ashford to be involved due to his athleticism, even if he is not starting.

It will be intriguing to see how Freeze and the Auburn football team utilizes both of them against Texas A&M.