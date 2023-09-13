Hugh Freeze's Auburn football program has started 2-0 in 2023, but there are some legitimate quarterback concerns when it comes to whether Payton Thorne or Robby Ashford should start for the team, especially after the latest game against Cal. Hugh Freeze spoke about the quarterback situation, and he remains very honest.

“We've got to decide who is the guy,” Hugh Freeze said, via Nathan King of Auburn Undercover.

Freeze said that while Payton Thorne will remain the starter this upcoming week against Samford, Robby Ashford “needs his touches” for the offense to be successful, but the shuffling is not healthy for anyone, according to King.

Thorne completed 9-of-14 passes for just 94 yards and two touchdowns with an interception against the Cal football program. Auburn won the game 14-10. Ashford threw three passes, completing one, and rushed four times for eight yards.

Freeze said that everyone knows the standard when it comes to keeping their role.

“Everyone in this building understands that you've got to earn the right to maintain your playing time,” Freeze said, via King. “That's every position, not just quarterback. I think as we move into these next few weeks, the picture will become clearer. I think Payton, I've said this, but he gives us the best chance to run to run the offense. Hopefully he'll start taking hold of that, showing that and improving that.”

Auburn will play Samford on Saturday before traveling on the road to play Texas A&M at the start of conference play, when the real tests start.