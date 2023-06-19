The Detroit Pistons have a big week ahead of them with the 2023 NBA Draft quickly approaching on Thursday. With the No. 5 pick in the NBA Draft, rumors are that the Pistons have their eyes on Ausar Thompson with ‘some big supporters' in the front office, reports The Athletic's James L. Edwards III.

“Ausar Thompson also has some big supporters in the Pistons’ front office…and very well could be who Detroit takes in Thursday’s draft. The 20-year-old Ausar is more of a wing than his brother, but both are supreme athletes with good size. In his 2023 NBA Draft Guide, colleague Sam Vecenie wrote that Ausar Thompson reminds him most of Andre Iguodala. I couldn’t agree more. The potential Ausar Thompson has a secondary or tertiary creator for others really drives that home, as do his physical gifts, finishing ability and questionable jump shooting.”

This is big news on the NBA Draft front, as many around the NBA are predicting the Pistons to snag Thompson with the fifth pick. In fact, colleague Brett Siegel has Ausar Thompson going to the Pistons with the fifth pick in his latest 2023 NBA Mock Draft.

Although the interest in Thompson is well known, it is not a given that the Pistons will pick him on Thursday. A trade is still on the table and Thompson could find himself selected within the first four picks as well. Tune into the NBA Draft on Thursday to see if the rumors about Ausar Thompson to the Pistons come true or if he lands elsewhere.