Alexander Zverev moves on.

The Australian Open Seminfinal is now set with Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev facing off against each other. Zverev just pulled off a historic Grand Slam feat by defeating No.2 ranked Carlos Alcaraz. This marked Zverev's first victory over a top-five player at a Grand Slam and lands him a semifinal trip against Medvedev.

Medvedev defeated Hubert Hurkacz in a back-and-forth affair of his own.

Zverev's win over Alcaraz was a tough one, but he was able to overcome the difficulties and notch the 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-4 victory. After the match, he spoke on what it means to beat a player such as Alcaraz and how grueling the match was (h/t ESPN).

“When you're up 6-1, 6-3, 5-2 against a player like Carlos, you start thinking because we are all human. Your brain starts going and it's not always helpful, but I'm happy I got there in the end. I fought back pretty well in the fourth set and didn't let go.”

Zverev and Medvedev have had a history of playing each other, but Zverev suggests this could be the time he comes out on top, stating that “maybe this will be it. Maybe this will be the place.”

The other Australian Open men's semifinal matchup will be Jannik Sinner against Novak Djokovic, who matched Roger Federer's Grand Slam record to earn his way to another semifinal showdown. Alcaraz was the only player to defeat Djokovic in a Grand Slam last year, and the two won't be able to face off after the victory by Alexander Zverev.