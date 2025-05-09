ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Coco Gauff faces Victoria Mboko at the Italian Open tennis tournament. Our tennis odds series has our Coco Gauff vs Victoria Mboko prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Gauff Mboko.

Coco Gauff enjoyed a very strong Madrid Open tournament over the previous two weeks of the 2025 WTA season. She went all the way to the final before losing to World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. Gauff captured everyone's attention with her 6-1, 6-1 blowout win over Iga Swiatek in the Madrid semifinals. Gauff beating Swiatek that decisively in any match is a big story, but doing it on red clay — Swiatek's best surface — is that much more of an eye-opener and headline-grabber. Gauff has a credible case to make that she is the second-best WTA player in the world right now behind Sabalenka. If she can make a very deep run in Rome at the Italian Open, and if Swiatek does not make the final, Gauff would bolster her case.

Gauff played a lot of tennis in Madrid, going all the way to the final, so it is important for her to not spend too much time on court and manage her workload. She does not want to get roped into a long and complicated three-setter in the early stages of her Rome tournament. She might win a long match, but she would be drained and depleted for future rounds of the tournament, hampering her ability to make a deep run and thereby cut against her attempt to take over the World No. 2 ranking. She is in a very close battle with current No. 2 Jessica Pegula and with Swiatek, who is currently No. 4.

Here are the Coco Gauff-Victoria Mboko Italian Open odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Italian Open Odds: Gauff-Mboko Odds

Game Spread:

Gauff -6.5: +108

Mboko +6.5: -142

Moneyline:

Gauff -1200

Mboko +670

To Win First Set:

Gauff -600

Mboko +370

Total Games In Match:

Over 18.5: -125

Under 18.5: -110

Total Games Won:

Gauff over 12.5: +125

Gauff under 12.5: -175

Mboko over 6.5: -125

Mboko under 6.5: -110

How to Watch Italian Open

Time: Approx. 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

TV: Tennis Channel

Why Coco Gauff Will Win

Coco Gauff just drubbed Iga Swiatek on a clay court. That's a testament to how well she is playing and how confident she is on the court. The fact that she didn't beat Aryna Sabalenka in the Madrid final should not be seen as any sort of shortcoming, flaw, or cause for concern. Sabalenka is the best on tour. Gauff just might be the best of the rest, chiefly better than Swiatek. That's a real accomplishment. Gauff's career is moving forward in a positive way. There is no reason to bet against her against Victoria Mboko, a talented player but someone who is not a seasoned veteran at this level of competition. There is a lot to be said for trusting the proven player over the far less proven player at an important tournament, the last big event before the French Open.

Why Victoria Mboko Will Win

Victoria Mboko is relatively new to the tour, so it's not as though Coco Gauff and her team will have a really developed scouting report and game plan against her. Moreover, Gauff played the full-length Madrid tournament and might be mentally fatigued, even more than physically fatigued, in this match. Gauff probably will win, but it might be more of a struggle due to all the tennis Gauff has recently played. It's a natural letdown spot for Gauff, and Mboko can take advantage of that.

Final Gauff-Mboko Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Gauff, but this is a letdown spot for her. We recommend that you pass on this match.

Final Gauff-Mboko Prediction & Pick: Gauff -6.5 games