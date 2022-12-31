By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Colorado Avalanche haven’t been as sharp as they have in previous seasons. However, they could take a huge step in turning things around as star forward Nathan MacKinnon is close to returning.

The Avalanche star missed the last 11 games with an injury. However, he could return to the lineup on Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, head coach Jared Bednar told the media.

“He’s close too. Really close,” Bednar said Friday. “When he tells me he’s ready to go, he’ll play. Until then, we’re on hold.”

MacKinnon recently returned to practice, however, he has yet to take part in full contact drills. Bednar says the non-contact designation is more of a precaution on the teams’s part.

“Even though he has a red (jersey) on, it’s just because we don’t want him to get dinged up in practice. But his next step will be telling us he’s ready to play,” the Avalanche head coach said. “In ‘Nate’s’ case, he’s been skating. Now, that’s his third practice with the team. He’s basically doing everything.”

MacKinnon has 34 points in 23 games this season. He held a 100-point pace prior to the injury, though that plateau seems a bit unlikely now. The 27-year-old Avalanche star has never reached 100 points in a single season in his career.

MacKinnon’s return eases the Avalanche’s injury woes just a little bit. They are still banged up beyond belief, missing six contributors to their starting lineup.

The Avalanche currently sit fourth in the Central Division with 41 points on the season. Though they have lost their last two games, they are 6-2-2 in their last 10 contests.