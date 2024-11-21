While the Colorado Avalanche have been able to rebound from a horrific start to this season, they've still had consistency issues; the good news is that they remain in fourth place in the Central Division, with plenty of schedule left.

They're in the nation's capital tonight for a matchup against the Washington Capitals, and they're on the verge of getting goaltender Alex Georgiev back between the pipes after he missed the last pair of games with an injury.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar indicated that things were looking up for Georgiev to return to action, via NHL.com.

“We'll see how he comes out of this practice,” Bednar said. “But he was able to skate yesterday, get some movement done, took some shots yesterday. Everything went good. Obviously, that's a little light. He just went out with Toby and Jussi, and then full practice today. So, if he comes out of that good, he could be an option for tomorrow.”

“He was already on the ice yesterday and today, so it's no different than just not playing for a couple games,” Bednar said. “The injury isn't going to hamper him much. It's a day-to-day thing and we're hoping he's good to go for tomorrow and maybe he'll get the start if he is.

We'll have a chat with him in the morning and then make that decision, but there's no reason he can't just bounce back and play the way he played the last four or five games.”

Georgiev's numbers are pedestrian so far, going 4-5 with a 3.56 goals-against average and a .863 save percentage.

Avalanche goaltender Alex Georgiev is in the final year of his contract

Georgiev is playing in the final year of his contract, a three-year pact that he signed in the summer of 2022 as the Avalanche continued the celebration of their recent Stanley Cup victory while choosing not to retain Darcy Kuemper.

Right now, there's been no indication as to a contract extension with the club, which will largely be dependent on how he performs for the remainder of the campaign.